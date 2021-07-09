Notice of 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: July 29, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. will release its 2021 second quarter results after market close on July 28, 2021 and will be available on our website at www.acadiantimber.com under “Press Releases”. The release will be followed by a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our financial and operating results.

To participate in the second quarter conference call, please dial +1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA) or, for overseas calls, +1-409-937-8907 (Conference ID 9763584) at approximately 12:50 p.m. (Eastern Time). The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen in mode only. For those unable to participate, a recorded rebroadcast will be available until 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) August 28, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please dial +1-855-859-2056 or +1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID 9763584). The second quarter conference call will also be webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

If you have any questions about the second quarter conference call, please contact Adam Sheparski, Chief Financial Officer at +1-506-737-2345 or ir@acadiantimber.com.

