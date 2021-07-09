Arrowhead Clinic Explains Average Settlement Amount for Injuries in a Car Accident

Peachtree City, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrowhead Clinic has recently published a blog post to help car accident injury victims learn how much to expect in a settlement. The blog post can be read here: https://www.arrowheadclinic.com/category/blog/average-settlement-amount-injuries-in-a-car-accident. The chiropractic clinic begins with a note that an auto accident can cause a range of injuries for the victim, ranging from temporary stiffness or soreness to debilitating injuries like fractures and other bodily damage. Treatment of these injuries is costly, resulting in extravagant medical bills, explains the blog post, adding that the amount of settlement depends on different factors.

The car accident doctors explain that a whiplash injury is a common consequence of a motor vehicle crash, resulting in a rapid, forceful movement of the head and neck. A whiplash injury is one of the most common soft tissue car accident injuries that may remain hidden for days or weeks. Seeing a car accident doctor immediately is the best way to diagnose any hidden injuries. The blog post recommends seeing a personal injury attorney to fight the accident claim against the at-fault driver. The amount of compensation depends on the amount of money spent on medical expenses, pain and suffering, property damage, and any other personal losses.

The blog post states that the compensation for a mild to moderate whiplash injury typically ranges between $2,500 and $10,000, while severe cases of whiplash may be settled for $30,000 or more. According to the leading car accident chiropractors at Arrowhead Clinic, an experienced personal injury attorney can review the victim’s medical bills and damages to determine the settlement claim. Compensation for neck and back injuries varies from case to case. Serious injuries that require extensive medical treatment are settled for more than less serious ones.

A forceful blow to the head usually results in a concussion, which is a common consequence of a car wreck. The blog post notes that the financial compensation in a concussion settlement may vary between $20,000 and $30,000. The best car accident doctor documents the victim’s injuries and treatment record for use by the personal injury attorney.

A victim with no injuries and only minor damage to the car is reimbursed based on their policy limits, states the blog post, adding that they get compensated for pain and suffering. The blog post advises seeing a doctor immediately after the car accident for a strong compensation claim for pain and suffering, car repairs, lost wages, medical bills, and other financial losses. The more severe the injuries, the more the settlement, claims the #1 chiropractic clinic. The blog post emphasizes that accident settlements can be limited by the policy maximum of the at-fault driver's insurance policy. A car accident attorney is experienced in getting the best compensation settlement for victims.

The blog post cautions against accepting any offers from the insurance company without consulting with a personal injury lawyer, warning that they want to pay as little as possible for their claims. Arrowhead Clinic has a team of doctors, chiropractors, and personal injury lawyers that can help victims recover physically, emotionally, and financially for their losses. The best car accident doctors advise victims to get treatment within three days of the incident for proper documentation of injuries and timely recovery.

Arrowhead Clinic’s car accident doctors are available for a free consultation. They can refer victims to an experienced accident attorney, who can help in their financial recovery. Arrowhead Clinic has been serving Georgia for over 40 years since their first chiropractic facility opened in Savannah when Dr. Harry Brown started offering chiropractic care for accident injury victims. They have the skill, training, and experience to help in the patient’s healing and recovery process.

