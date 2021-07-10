Fill a Heart 4 Kids Receives SBB Research Group Grant

Chicago, IL, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fill a Heart 4 Kids has received a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

Fill a Heart 4 Kids provides support, supplies, and a sense of community to homeless and foster children in Illinois. The organization’s mission is to help these children receive the attention and care critical to their wellbeing.

“We believe in giving these children positive experiences they otherwise would not have access to so they can have a brighter future,” said founder Ann McAveeney.

SBBRG’s grant will enable Fill a Heart 4 Kids to provide children in need with essential school supplies for the upcoming academic year. The organization provides school supplies to 1,200 children, including 850 foster and homeless youth. With the help of over 6,000 community volunteers, these items are delivered directly to those in need through the Fill a Heart mobile school supply pantry.

McAveeney continued, “This investment will help at-risk youth to feel proud, excited, prepared, and ready to learn on the first day of school.”

In addition to school supplies, Fill a Heart 4 Kids provides children with personal tutoring, weekly meals, care packages, and opportunities to attend special events.

“Fill a Heart 4 Kids provides children and young adults in need with essentials that are crucial to their development,” said Matt Aven, SBBRG’s COO.

For more information about Fill a Heart 4 Kids, visit https://www.fillaheart4kids.org/.

To apply for a grant from SBBRG, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply, and donations are awarded to different organizations every month.

