Futurist David Orban Joins Forces with Beyond Enterprizes

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Enterprizes, the internationally renowned blockchain advisory firm, partnered with over 60 Insurtech, FinTech, and DeFi projects worldwide, announces author, speaker, entrepreneur, and thought leader of global technology, David Orban will be joining the firm as Managing Advisor.

An aficionado of blockchain technologies and Bitcoin investor since 2010, David Orban was an early adopter of Ethereum at its launch in 2014. He serves on the Faculty of and acts as Advisor to the Singularity University, at the NASA Research Park.

Orban is the author of Something New, on artificial intelligence, available in three languages, English, Italian, and Spanish. As a speaker, he has given over 100 talks worldwide.

Orban is a mentor for the Thiel Fellowship, a Scientific Advisory Board Member for the Lifeboat Foundation, and an Advisor to the Institute of Ethics and Emergent Technologies. He was the Chairman of the Board, and is an Advisor to Humanity+, promoting scientific advancement and emerging innovation for social impact.

Orban’s personal motto is “What is the question I should be asking?” This is his vehicle for accelerating cycles of invention to help build a better world.

Brad Yasar, Founder of Beyond Enterprizes, had this to say about Mr. Orban joining the team:

“It is exciting to welcome my good friend David to Beyond Enterprizes. We have worked synergistically in the past on multiple projects and expect to have his vast experience, unique skills, seasoned wisdom, and creative vision benefit all our projects moving forward.”

And from David Orban:

“I feel a resonance with the work Beyond is doing to guide emerging technologies and innovative endeavors. I’m honored to join the team and look forward to a bright and exciting tomorrow.”

###

Press contact: Juliet Annerino +1 (310) 666-2544

____________________________________

Beyond Enterprizes is a strategic advisory firm assisting clients with technical leadership and support for projects in all stages of blockchain and new technology. The team has built ex- changes on four continents. The team’s commitment to world-changing projects has included a global community of crypto funds and investors under the Blockchain Investors Consortium (BIC). Projects partnered with Beyond Enterprizes have reached a combined market cap of over $5 billion, allowing expansion from a strategic advisory to full-service partnership for development, and execution of successful products and services.

Please see: https://www.beyondenterprizes.com/ for more information.

Media contact:

Tanner James 8609992793





Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.







