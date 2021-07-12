English Finnish

ORION CORPORATION

PRESS RELEASE

12 JULY 2021 AT 8.00 EEST

Orion recalls Multivita Forte dietary supplement from consumers

Orion is recalling all Multivita Forte dietary supplement packages from consumers due to excessive levels of ethylene oxide in the product. The product has been on sale in Finland only.

Consumers are requested to return both opened and unopened Multivita Forte products to the nearest pharmacy by the end of August 2021. Consumers will be fully reimbursed for the cost of the products by the pharmacies. The recall does not concern Orion’s other Multivita products.

The recall is due to levels of ethylene oxide in the ginger extract used in the Multivita Forte product which have been found to exceed the maximum level allowed by the EU. Ethylene oxide has been shown to be detrimental to health in long-term use.

The recall has no material financial impact on Orion.

Orion apologises for the inconvenience that returning the product causes for our customers.

Further information:

Product information and customer service: tel. +358 10 439 8250

Media contact: Tuukka Hirvonen, Communications Manager, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi

