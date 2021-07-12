English Danish

The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 1,636,143 286.10 468,100,704 5 July 2021 14,290 308.45 4,407,805 6 July 2021 14,250 305.57 4,354,441 7 July 2021 14,446 300.80 4,345,357 8 July 2021 14,600 301.40 4,400,469 9 July 2021 14,500 303.45 4,400,069 Accumulated under the programme 1,708,229 286.85 490,008,844

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,708,229 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.35% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



