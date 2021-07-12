The sales of „Vilvi Group“ June 2021

English Lithuanian

The consolidated sales for June 2021 amounted to 12.91 million EUR – 15.3% increase comparing to June 2020. Of 12.91 million EUR, SIA “Baltic Dairy Board“ sales revenue amounted to 0,36 million Eur. The sales of the Group for period January - June 2021 amounted to 68.28 million EUR – 22.2% increase comparing to the same period last year.

On 01/04/2021, AB Vilkyškių Pieninė, which belongs Vilvi Group, has completed the procurement of 70% of the qualifying holding of SIA Baltic Dairy Board. SIA Baltic Dairy Board is a Latvian company, specialising in producing and selling high value-added dairy ingredients, and milk and whey separation.

