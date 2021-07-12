Proactive news headlines including Archer Materials, Elementos, Okapi Resources and Chalice Mining

Sydney, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE) (OTCMKTS:ARRXF) (FRA:38A) has received an early indication of on-chip qubit control in microscopic-scale qubit material, marking highly encouraging progress as part of its 12CQ chip quantum computing chip development. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) (FRA:81V) is in trading halt ahead of receiving exploration results. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT) (OTCMKTS:ELTLF) (FRA:9EM) board of directors have approved moving the development of the Oropesa Tin Project (Project) directly to a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) shares surged as high as 55% intra-day on Monday after signing a transformational binding agreement to acquire 100% of Tallahassee Resources, which holds a portfolio of large, high-grade uranium projects in the US. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN) (OTCQB:CGMLF) intends to demerge its highly prospective Australian gold assets subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has identified large new zones of high-grade gold and copper mineralisation in the first batch of assay results from the 2021 drill program at its 100%-owned Minyari Dome Project in Western Australia’s Paterson Province. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) is officially the sole owner of the Braeside Zinc-Lead Project in Western Australia’s East Pilbara region. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics (ASX:ZLD) (OTCMKTS:ZALDF) has secured Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for a pain observational trial to take place in the US. Click here

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR) has achieved a breakthrough in manufacturing the tissue used in ADAPT® treated products from bovine pericardium, after developing specialised machinery to create consistently thin tissue through an innovative processing technique. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has palladium and nickel soil sampling underway at its Norseman Project near Kambalda in Western Australia with more than 500 samples collected from an 1,800 metre sample program. Click here

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) has uncovered more semi-massive and massive sulphides while extending the mineralised intrusion footprint at the Mawson nickel-copper-cobalt prospect within the flagship Rockford Project on Western Australia’s Fraser Range. Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has passed another key milestone at JWD Iron Ore Project near Wiluna in Western Australia’s Mid-West with the start of haulage to the port facilities at Geraldton. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has identified three large areas of gold-in-soil anomalism at the Yarbu Gold Project in Western Australia after receiving auger drilling results of up to 164 ppb gold. Click here

