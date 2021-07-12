Global Superconducting Magnets Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Superconducting Magnets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818068/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medical Devices & Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mass Spectrometers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $617.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR
The Superconducting Magnets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$865.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Transportation Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR
In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$391.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$454.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$640.3 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- American Magnetics Inc
- ASG Superconductors spa
- Bruker Corporation
- General Electric Co
- Janis Research Company
- Oxford Instruments plc
- Siemens Healthineers
- SuperPower Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818068/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Superconductivity
Critical Temperatures of Select Superconductors
Superconducting Magnet: A Prelude
Major End-Use Applications of Superconducting Magnets
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Medical Devices & Equipment Remains Key Application Segment
Asian Economies At the Forefront of Growth
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Medical Devices Industry Continues to Stimulate Growth in
Superconducting Magnets Market
EXHIBIT 1: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Growing Applications in MRI Equipment
EXHIBIT 2: Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging
Procedures: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select
Countries (Per Million Population): 2020E
EXHIBIT 3: Global MRI Market by Application (in %): 2020E
Rising Cancer Incidence & Use of NMR Equipment in Cancer
Therapy Drives Demand for Superconducting Magnets
EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 5: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2019
Market Supported by the Rising Significance of Superconducting
Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems
Role of Superconducting Magnets in Reducing Weight and Size of
Wind Turbines Fuels Prospects
EXHIBIT 6: Increase in Wind Power Deployments Present
Opportunity for Superconducting Magnets: World Installed Base
of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018,
2021 & 2024
Mass Spectrometers Market: High Growth Potential
EXHIBIT 7: Global Mass Spectrometry Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2019 & 2025
Superconducting Magnets and Molecular Biology Open Up
Opportunities in Drug Discovery Space
Sophisticated High-Temperature Superconducting Magnets to
Enable New Scientific and Industrial Applications
Focus on Nuclear Fusion Research Augurs Well for the Market
Transportation Sector Remains a Highly Promising Market for
Semiconducting Magnets
Maglev Technology to Radically Transform the World of
Transportation
Powerful Superconducting Magnets for High-Energy Colliders
Next-Generation Superconductor Magnets Open Realms of
Innovative Applications
Researchers from MagLab Achieve Record Magnetic Field Intensity
Researchers Develop and Demonstrate 32T Superconducting Magnet
New Conducing Layer to Push Critical Temperature for
Superconductivity
Sophisticated 32T Superconducting Magnet to Open New Avenues in
Technology
Advances in Cryogenics and Superconducting Materials Enable
Compact Magnets
CERN Eyes on High-Field Superconducting Magnets for Novel
Applications
Superconducting Magnets to Find Use in Satellite Propulsion
Systems
Superconducting Transition Provides Opportunity to Exploit
Quantum Information Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting Magnets
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Devices &
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Medical Devices & Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Devices &
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Mass Spectrometers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Mass Spectrometers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mass Spectrometers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets by
Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting Magnets
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers, Transportation
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets by
Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets by
Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting Magnets
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers, Transportation
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: China Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets by
Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting Magnets
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers, Transportation
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting
Magnets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets by
Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: France Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets by
Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets
by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets by
Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting Magnets
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers, Transportation
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Superconducting Magnets by
Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting Magnets by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical
Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Superconducting Magnets by Application - Medical Devices &
Equipment, Mass Spectrometers, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for
Superconducting Magnets by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Superconducting Magnets by Application - Medical Devices &
Equipment, Mass Spectrometers, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 52: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Superconducting Magnets by Application - Medical Devices &
Equipment, Mass Spectrometers, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Latin America Historic Review for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Superconducting Magnets by Application - Medical Devices &
Equipment, Mass Spectrometers, Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of World Historic Review for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass
Spectrometers, Transportation and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Superconducting
Magnets by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Medical Devices & Equipment, Mass Spectrometers,
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818068/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________