Global Superconducting Magnets Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Medical Devices & Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.7% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mass Spectrometers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $617.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR



The Superconducting Magnets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$865.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Transportation Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR



In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$391.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$454.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$640.3 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)



Agilent Technologies Inc

American Magnetics Inc

ASG Superconductors spa

Bruker Corporation

General Electric Co

Janis Research Company

Oxford Instruments plc

Siemens Healthineers

SuperPower Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Superconductivity

Critical Temperatures of Select Superconductors

Superconducting Magnet: A Prelude

Major End-Use Applications of Superconducting Magnets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Medical Devices & Equipment Remains Key Application Segment

Asian Economies At the Forefront of Growth

Competition

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Devices Industry Continues to Stimulate Growth in

Superconducting Magnets Market

EXHIBIT 1: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Growing Applications in MRI Equipment

EXHIBIT 2: Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging

Procedures: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select

Countries (Per Million Population): 2020E

EXHIBIT 3: Global MRI Market by Application (in %): 2020E

Rising Cancer Incidence & Use of NMR Equipment in Cancer

Therapy Drives Demand for Superconducting Magnets

EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 5: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2019

Market Supported by the Rising Significance of Superconducting

Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

Role of Superconducting Magnets in Reducing Weight and Size of

Wind Turbines Fuels Prospects

EXHIBIT 6: Increase in Wind Power Deployments Present

Opportunity for Superconducting Magnets: World Installed Base

of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018,

2021 & 2024

Mass Spectrometers Market: High Growth Potential

EXHIBIT 7: Global Mass Spectrometry Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2019 & 2025

Superconducting Magnets and Molecular Biology Open Up

Opportunities in Drug Discovery Space

Sophisticated High-Temperature Superconducting Magnets to

Enable New Scientific and Industrial Applications

Focus on Nuclear Fusion Research Augurs Well for the Market

Transportation Sector Remains a Highly Promising Market for

Semiconducting Magnets

Maglev Technology to Radically Transform the World of

Transportation

Powerful Superconducting Magnets for High-Energy Colliders

Next-Generation Superconductor Magnets Open Realms of

Innovative Applications

Researchers from MagLab Achieve Record Magnetic Field Intensity

Researchers Develop and Demonstrate 32T Superconducting Magnet

New Conducing Layer to Push Critical Temperature for

Superconductivity

Sophisticated 32T Superconducting Magnet to Open New Avenues in

Technology

Advances in Cryogenics and Superconducting Materials Enable

Compact Magnets

CERN Eyes on High-Field Superconducting Magnets for Novel

Applications

Superconducting Magnets to Find Use in Satellite Propulsion

Systems

Superconducting Transition Provides Opportunity to Exploit

Quantum Information Technologies



Total Companies Profiled: 29

