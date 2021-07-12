Global Smart Cities Market to Reach $2.5 Trillion by 2026

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cities Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485940/?utm_source=GNW
A smart city utilizes information and communications technologies (ICT) for improving the performance and quality of urban services, reducing consumption of resources and related costs, facilitating more active and efficient engagement with citizens, and enhancing quality of life of citizens sustainably. ICT is the core of smart cities initiative, since a knowledge infrastructure is critical for implementation of a smart city.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Cities estimated at US$741.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% over the analysis period. Smart Governance & Education, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 24.4% CAGR and reach US$915.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Buildings & Infrastructure segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can potentially provide an opportunity for expediting the use of digital technologies for creating smart cities and improving the lives of the citizens. Among the different initiatives that are being currently explored is the development of smart traffic control and parking management systems. In addition, options, such as charging a fee for street usage and creating dedicated bicycle lanes are being looked into for encouraging people to keep their vehicles parked at home. Digital technologies, such as big data and artificial intelligence, can be leveraged for developing and establishing intelligent and adaptive traffic light management systems that are able to react to changing traffic flows and specific traffic conditions, which could help in significantly reducing street congestion. While smarter traffic management would not only make streets less crowded, this would also help in freeing up space for additional lanes for pedestrians and cyclists, which in turn would facilitate in further lowering carbon emissions and pollution levels.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $233.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $602.7 Billion by 2026
The Smart Cities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$233.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$602.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 19.1% respectively over the analysis period.
North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are among the regions with highest adoption levels in the smart cities market. While the move towards Smart City is more visible in developed nations including the US, Japan, Canada, and Western European countries, several developing nations including China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, and the UAE are actively pursuing the futuristic model. North America leads the global smart cities market, in terms of level of adoption of smart cities technology solutions. The region`s dominance is largely attributed to the high proportion of urban population in the region. The region also benefits from the rising investments in smart grids, and ongoing efforts to upgrade transportation and water infrastructure sectors. Smart city initiatives are also gaining ground led by efforts of governments to reduce carbon footprint by enhancing use of renewable energy resources. Governments across the region are also focused on achieving zero wastage target for energy. Growth is also supported by the strong use of smart cities solutions due to increased ICT investment by government bodies and significant adoption of connected solutions in the country. Europe is another region with strong focus on smart cities projects. The initiatives of the EU along with key development projects implemented by local governments have rendered momentum to smart city projects in the region. Further, financing and funding models, technology ecosystems, infrastructure development, and governance systems are also playing a key role in fueling the regional market.
Smart Energy Segment to Reach $652.9 Billion by 2026
Global market for Smart Energy (Application) segment is estimated at US$122.2 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$652.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 27.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Smart Energy segment, accounting for 31.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 33.0% over the analysis period, to reach US$176.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
- ABB Ltd.
- AGT International
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- GE Current
- Engie
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Itron, Inc.
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation of North America
- Schneider Electric SA
- Siemens AG
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Telensa Limited
- Urbiotica
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
- Worldsensing SL
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Demonstrates Benefits of Smart Cities
Cities Mobilize Collective Intelligence to Meet COVID-19
Challenges
Smart City Infrastructure Aids Countries in Maintaining
Provision of Essential Medical Services Amid the Pandemic
How COVID-19 Pandemic Could Expedite Smart City Initiatives
Smart Cities: A Conceptual Overview
Business Models in Smart City Projects
Smart City Technologies
End-Use Segments
Smart Cities: A Review of Technologies & Applications in Major
End-Use Industries
Smart Cities: A Sustainable Way to Accommodate World?s Growing
Population
EXHIBIT 1: With Population Bursting at its Seams, Smart Cities
Emerge as the Future of Sustainable Ecofriendly Living: World
Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years
2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Depleting World Natural Resources Throws the Spotlight on Smart
Cities
EXHIBIT 2: Global Per Capita Availability of Water by
Geographic Region (In Cubic Meters) for the Years 1990, 2018
and 2025
EXHIBIT 3: With World Energy Demand Outstripping the Increase
in Coal Reserves, Focus Shifts to Sustainable Use of Energy by
Cities: Global Coal Reserves (in Billion Metric Tons) and
Electricity Consumption (in Billion kWh) for the Years 1998,
2008 and 2018
Increasingly Congested Cities Lay the Foundation for the
Creation of Planned Urban Spaces
Rapid Urbanization: A Key Factor Underlying Congested Cities
EXHIBIT 4: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 5: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
EXHIBIT 6: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Resource Constraints & Environmental Consciousness Foster Smart
City Development
EXHIBIT 7: Resource Constraints & Pollution Concerns
Confronting Cities Worldwide: Breakdown of Water Consumption
Per Capita, Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions Per Capita and
Waste Volume Per Capita by Geographic Region
Smart Cities Market Poised for Robust Growth Ahead
Smart Energy to Drive Long-Term Growth in the Smart Cities Market
Regional Analysis
Challenges Confronting Development of Smart City Programs
Absence of Uniform and Standard Technology
Lack of Clear Strategic Goals and KPIs
Security Concerns Limit Progress
Quick Review of Market Structure
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Transformational Role of 5G Technology in Development of Smart
Cities
5G Brings in Higher Scalability
EXHIBIT 8: Number of 5G Connections Worldwide: 2020-2025
Challenges Ahead
Concerns with Massive Connections and Monetization
Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand
for Better Internet Infrastructure
Growing Environmental Footprint of Cities Shifts Focus Onto
Smart Cities
Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2019
EXHIBIT 9: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018
Funding Support: Vital for Smart Cities Initiatives
Shift Towards Open Governance Model Fuels Interest in Smart Cities
A Review of ICT Technologies Enabling Smart Cities
Broadband Networks
Internet of Things (IoT)
Smart Devices
Cloud Computing
Big Data Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Facial Recognition
Geographic Information System (GIS)
Fog Computing
Blockchain
V2X Communication Seeks Role in Smart City Infrastructure
C-V2X: The Upcoming Future-Ready V2X Standard
IoT Lies at the Heart of the Connected Self-Aware Environment
Epitomized by Smart Cities
IoT Implementations in Smart Homes & Buildings
EXHIBIT 10: Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base:
(in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019
Growing Prominence of Sensor Technology in Smart Cities
Rising Significance of Smart City as a Service
Unified Smart City Platforms Allow Big Data to Become a Reality
Transformative Role of AI Technologies in Smart Cities
Optimizes Urban Services
EXHIBIT 11: Developments in AI Paves the Way for Increase Use
of AI Intelligence in Smart Cities: World Market for AI-based
Hardware, Software and Services (In US$ Million) by
Technology for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Combining IoT and AI Unlocks Opportunities
Big Data Drives Smart Cities Movement and Data Analytics
Enhances Smart City Services
Edge and Fog Computing Facilitate Real-time Analytics with Low
Bandwidth Consumption
Advances in Technology and Innovative Financing Solutions
Facilitate Development of Smart City Initiatives
Mesh Networks for Smart Cities
Open Data to Provide Long-Term Business Opportunities
Government Policies: Critical for Fostering Smart City
Technology Developments
E-Government: Imperative for Transforming Cities into Smart Cities
A Review of Select Smart City Initiatives Implemented Worldwide
Innovative Smart Cities Solutions and Systems Present
Considerable Growth Opportunity
A Peek at Select Innovations in Smart Cities Space
Going from Idea to Reality: A Peek into How Cities Are Getting
Smarter
Provision of Smart Municipal & Utility Services Gains Momentum
Smart Grids Vital for Smart Energy Distribution
EXHIBIT 12: Strong Spending on Smart Grids Strengthens Smart
Energy Infrastructure Vital for the Success of Larger Smart
City Plans: Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018 and 2020
Smart Metering: Vital for Efficient Energy Use & Consumption
Control in Smart Cities
EXHIBIT 13: Widespread Installation of Smart Electricity Meters
to Fuel the Success Rate of Smart City Projects by Improving
Customer Service & Encouraging Proactive Management of Energy
Usage: Global Smart Electricity Meters Market (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Adoption of Smart Water Meters Spirals in Cities Worldwide
EXHIBIT 14: Surging Penetration of Smart Water Meters & Smart
Gas Solutions Helps in the Provision of Smart Utility Services
Resulting in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens &
Communities: World Market for Smart Water Meters (In US$
000) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas
Infrastructure, Smart Gas Solutions Seek to Revolutionize Gas
Utility Operations
IoT-based Smart Metering to Create Smarter and Connected Cities
Demand Responsive Energy Management: Indispensable for a Low
Carbon Smart City Footprint
EXHIBIT 15: Growing Investments in Demand Response Enables
Closer Consumer Engagement in Competitive & Smart City Energy
Markets: Global Spending On Demand Response Management
Systems (DRMS) (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and
2024
Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
Video Surveillance Plays an Important Role in Public Safety in
Smart Cities
Advanced Analytics for Surveillance Systems
Smart Buildings & Homes Receive Fair Share of Development Focus
Intelligent Buildings Vital for Constructing a Smart City
EXHIBIT 16: Strong Growth in BEMS Market Indicates Rapid
Progress towards Intelligent Buildings: World Market for
Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) in US$ Million by
Segment for the Years 2018, 2022 & 2024
Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam
EXHIBIT 17: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the
Creation of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 18: Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years
2020 and 2022
Smart & Connected Lighting Systems Make Cities Smarter, Safer &
Help Governments Turn Infrastructure Liabilities into Assets
Deployment of LED & Smart Streetlights Grows in Cities
EXHIBIT 19: Focus on Energy Efficient Smart Cities to Trigger
Growth in Smart Lighting Technologies: World Market for Smart
Lighting in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and
2024
Smart Digital Education Lies at the Heart of the Smart Cities
Concept
EXHIBIT 20: Deemed as Vital for the Creation of Smart
Communities & Cities, the Need to Groom Smart People &
Citizens to Drive Robust Demand for Mobile Learning Products
& Services: World Market for Mobile Learning (In US$
Billion) for 2018, 2021 and 2024
Smart Healthcare: A Vital Part of the Smart Cities Ecosystem
EXHIBIT 21: Robust Market for mHealth Solutions to Aid in the
Creation of Smart Cities: World Market for mHealth Solutions
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Smart Mobility & Intelligent Transportation Secures a Fair
Share of Government Funding
EXHIBIT 22: Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the Future
of Driving to Benefit the Development of Smart Cities: Global
Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million Units) for the Years
2019, 2021 and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
