Announcement no. 17/2021
Change to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S
Alm. Brand A/S (“Alm. Brand”) hereby announces that member of the Board of Directors Flemming Fuglede Jørgensen will resign from the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand effective today. Flemming Fuglede Jørgensen’s vacancy on the Board of Directors will be filled by alternate Tina Schmidt Madsen (director).
