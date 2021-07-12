Global Hand Tools and Accessories Market to Reach US$23 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand Tools and Accessories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443589/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mechanics` Service Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Edge Tools segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.9% share of the global Hand Tools and Accessories market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Hand Tools and Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Segments Segment Corners a 31.6% Share in 2020
In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Apex Tool Group
- Channellock Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Greenlee
- Gray Tools Canada Inc.
- Ideal Industries, Inc.
- Irwin Tools
- J.K. Files (India) Limited
- Kennametal Inc.
- Klein Tools Inc.
- Leatherman Tool Group, Inc.
- Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation
- Ningbo Great Wall Precision Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Pilana Tools Group
- Snap-On Incorporated
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- Wera Tools
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered
Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business
Confidence Index (BCI) Points
Evolution of the Industry
Hand Tools Continue to be Relevant in the Modern Mechanical Era
EXHIBIT 4: Global Tools Market Breakdown (in %) by Hand Tools
and Power Tools for the Year 2020E
Hand Tools & Accessories: Product Profile
Mechanics? Service Tools
Edge Tools
Others Segment
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Occupational Ergonomics: The Primary Factor Driving Innovation
in the Hand Tools Market
EXHIBIT 5: Growing Incidence of Work-Related Musculoskeletal
Disorders (MSDs) Drives the Emphasis on Ergonomically Designed
Hand Tools: Number of MSDs in the United States Per 10,000
Full Time Workers by Industry Sector for the Year 2018
Multitask Hand Tools Grow in Prominence
Focus on Productivity in Lightweight Manufacturing to Spur
Demand for Intelligently Designed Hand Tools
Non-Magnetic and Non-Sparking Hand Tools Make Perfect Sense for
High Energy and Electrical Component Applications
As Competition Heats up, Companies Keep Afloat with Product
Innovations
Market Set to Benefit from Advances in Hand Tools? Production
Technology
Hand Tools Continue to Find Use in Industrial Applications
Mechanics’ Service Tools: The Largest Product Market to Witness
Strong Growth
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Demand Determines
Growth in Vehicle Mechanics Tools Market
EXHIBIT 6: Average Age (in years) of Passenger Cars in Select
Countries: 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market
Ranks as a Macro Trend Driving Demand for Mechanics’ Service
Tools: Global Market for Automotive Repair and Maintenance
Services (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2018 and
2022
Advances in Specialty Tools for Automotive Industry
Aircraft MRO: A Major Market for Aviation General Mechanic’s Tools
EXHIBIT 8: Aircraft MRO Trends to Set the Tone for Aviation
Hand Tools: Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Shrinking Air Travel Demand amid COVID-19 to Squeeze Margins of
Aircraft MROs
Incremental Gains for Remote Maintenance amid COVID-19 Set to
Alter Aircraft MRO Landscape
Machinery Maintenance & Heavy Equipment Repair Supports Demand
for Mechanic?s Service Tools in the Industrial Sector
EXHIBIT 9: Aging Plant Machinery with Heavy Repair &
Maintenance Burden to Support Demand for Hand Tools Used in
the Industrial Sector: Average Age of Industrial Equipment:
( In Years) in the Private Sector in the United States for the
Years 1980, 2000 and 2019
Construction Industry Trends Presents Determines Demand for
Tools Used by Construction Workers
EXHIBIT 10: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
DIY Home Improvement, Gardening and Landscaping: Potential for
Growth in the Hand Tools Market
EXHIBIT 11: Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Culture to Provide Growth for
Hand Tools in the Consumer Market: Global DIY Home Improvement
Market Size (in US$ Billion) for Years 2018, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 12: Average Cost, Savings & Return on Investment (ROI)
on DIY Home Improvement Projects in the United States
EXHIBIT 13: Global Hand Tools Purchases in the Consumer
Segment: Percentage Breakdown by Age Group for 2020E
Commercial Carpentry: Hand Tools Face Stiff Challenge from
Power Tools
HVAC Tools Trends towards Technological Sophistication for
Better Functions
Intelligent CAD Technology Enables the Development of
Ergonomically Designed Hand Tools
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 14: Factors Influencing Online Purchase Decision:
Percentage Share Breakdown by Consumer Preferences
Competition from Power Tools: A Market Dampener
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanics Service
Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Mechanics Service Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanics Service Tools
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Edge Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Edge Tools by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Edge Tools by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing Activities Come to a
Halt
Pandemic Impacts Demand for Hand Tools from Professional Segment
Trend Towards Longer Vehicle Retention Sheds Increased Focus on
Vehicle Maintenance: Augurs Well for Mechanics? Service tools
EXHIBIT 15: Average Age of Light Vehicles (in Years) in the US
for 2010-2019
Average Age of Passenger Cars and Light Trucks in Operation in
the US for the Years 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2019
With Construction Industry in Pressure Amidst the COVID-19
Pandemic, Opportunities Remain Muted for Hand Tools &
Accessories
EXHIBIT 16: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
DIY Segment Remains a Key Category in Hand Tools Market
EXHIBIT 17: DIY Sales in the United States by Store Type (in %)
for the Years 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 18: DIY Expenditure in the United States by Generation
(in %) for the Year 2019
Factors Influencing Buyer Decision
Made in USA to Make a Comeback
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories by
Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
COVID-19 Crisis Affects Growth in the Chinese Hand Tools Market
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories by
Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mechanics
Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge
Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge
Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Hand Tools Market in India: An Overview
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: India Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge
Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Hong Kong: Focus on the DIY Tools Market
Taiwan: Potential Laden Market for Hand Tools
Advent of Digital Hand Tools in Taiwan
EXHIBIT 19: Hand Tools and Power Tools Market in Taiwan by
Application (in %) for 2019
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge
Tools and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge
Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge
Tools and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge
Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools,
Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Hand Tools and Accessories
by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Hand Tools and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service
Tools, Edge Tools and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Hand Tools
and Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge
Tools and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Hand
Tools and Accessories by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Hand Tools and
Accessories by Segment - Mechanics Service Tools, Edge Tools
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
