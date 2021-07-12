Outlook on the Cannabis Food and Beverage Global Market to 2026 - Legalization of Medical & Recreational Cannabis is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report suggests that the cannabis food and beverage market is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 15.15% over the forecasted period of 2021-2026.



The legalization of medical or recreational cannabis, coupled with the availability of various flavors in wellness drinks, are key factors propelling the cannabis food and beverage market's growth. As legalization has brought cannabis into the mainstream market, several high-end products are including CBD compounds across North America and Europe. Moreover, several drinks include CBD to offer users a sudden energy boost, increased focus, and more alertness.



However, the decrease in the supply-demand ratio of cannabis and adverse health effects related to CBD products obstruct the overall growth of the cannabis food and beverage market.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global cannabis food and beverage market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.



Globally, North America holds the largest market for the cannabis food and beverage market. In the US, the cannabis industry is growing at a rapid pace, generating billions of dollars each year. As per estimates, CBD product sales are likely to reach over 20 billion across the country. The growing demand for these products can be observed among the baby boomers, as per the Annals of Internal Medicine study. Additionally, the use of cannabis is mainly for recreational purposes among states where its use has been legalized.



Furthermore, several companies are exploring the idea of infusing CBD into alcoholic beverages. Among the products, brownies are a widely common food product to be infused with cannabis. Hence, the rising demand for cannabis products for recreational purposes supplements the growth of the cannabis food and beverage market across the US, leading to the region's growth.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverages and lifestyle company involved in producing a wide range of organic, natural, liquid dietary supplements and other products. The company's products are marketed via traditional retail, e-commerce, direct to consumer, and medical channels. Its products include cannabis-induced beverages, kombucha, functional waters, energy drinks, and others. New Age Beverages offer its products across several major countries, with headquarters in the United States.



The leading companies in the cannabis food and beverage market are New Age Beverages Corporation, Alkaline88 LLC, Koios Beverage Corp, The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc, General Cannabis Corp, Phivida Holdings Inc, Dixie Brands Inc, Coalition Brewing, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Energy Drink, and Dutch Windmill Spirits BV.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Increased Usage in Consumables

2.1.2. Benefits Offered by Cbd Gummies

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Cannabis Food and Beverage Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Impact of Government Regulations on the Market

2.5. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Legalization of Medical or Recreational Cannabis

2.7.2. Availability of Different Flavors in Wellness Drinks

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Decrease in the Supply-Demand Ratio

2.8.2. Adverse Health Effects Associated With Cannabis

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increase in Use of Cannabis in Various Health Disorders



3. Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market - by Distribution Channel

3.1. Mass Merchandisers

3.2. Specialty Store

3.3. Online Stores

3.4. Others



4. Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market - by Product Type

4.1. Bakery Products

4.2. Chocolate

4.3. Cereal Bars

4.4. Candy

4.5. Beverages

4.6. Ice Cream

4.7. Others



5. Global Cannabis Food and Beverage Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Distribution Channel

5.1.2. Market by Product Type

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Distribution Channel

5.2.2. Market by Product Type

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. Spain

5.2.3.4. Italy

5.2.3.5. Switzerland

5.2.3.6. Netherlands

5.2.3.7. Portugal

5.2.3.8. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Distribution Channel

5.3.2. Market by Product Type

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. Australia

5.3.3.2. New Zealand

5.4. Rest of World

5.4.1. Market by Distribution Channel

5.4.2. Market by Product Type

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Uruguay

5.4.3.2. Colombia

5.4.3.3. Mexico

5.4.3.4. South Africa

5.4.3.5. Rest of LAMEA



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Energy Drink

6.2. Coalition Brewing

6.3. Dixie Brands Inc

6.4. Dutch Windmill Spirits Bv

6.5. General Cannabis Corp

6.6. Koios Beverage Corp

6.7. Lagunitas Brewing Company

6.8. New Age Beverages Corporation

6.9. Alkaline88 LLC

6.10. The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc

6.11. Phivida Holdings Inc



7. Methodology & Scope

7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

7.2. Sources of Data

7.3. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kq6z2l