Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market to Reach $112.9 Billion by 2027

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$112.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Non-Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$85.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Parts & Accessories Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Parts & Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 394 Featured)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Smart Lighting Market
Home Office Trend Drives Demand for Lighting with Smart Features
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Types of Lighting Fixtures
End-Use Sectors
Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: Shaping the Future of Energy
Efficient Lighting Technologies
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Regions Poised to Record Healthy Gains
Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant
EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand
EXHIBIT 3: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$
Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
EXHIBIT 4: Global Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs
(in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
Competition
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
EXHIBIT 5: Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 6: LED Luminaires Market Share Breakdown by Leading
Competitors (in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Players in the Global General Lighting
Market (In %) for 2019
M&A Emerges as Viable Approach Amid Growing Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prominent Technologies with Potential to Transform Lighting
Industry
Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental
Growth Driver for the Market
EXHIBIT 8: Typical LED Downlight Luminaire Cost (In %) by
Component
EXHIBIT 9: Global LED Lighting Market by Segment (in %) for 2020E
LED Lamps and Luminaires? Penetration Varies Across General
Lighting Segments
LED Luminaires Adoption in Commercial Buildings Set to Increase
Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities to Drive
Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires
Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand
LED Outdoor Lighting Poised for High Adoption in the Future
EXHIBIT 10: Global LED Lighting Market by Application (in %):
2020E
LED Lighting Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs
EXHIBIT 11: Countries with High Power Costs: Household
Electricity Prices (in US$ per kWh) by Country for 2019
OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category
Demand for Waterproof LED Luminaires Witnesses a Surge
Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and
Luminaires
Advances in Foundation Technology and Processes Allow LEDs to
become Smarter
Advances in LED Domain Allow Luminaires to Evolve at Lighting
Speed
Lighting Innovations to Support Performance, Quality and
Connectivity
Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and
Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global Smart Lighting Market by Application (in %)
for 2020E
EXHIBIT 13: US Smart LED Lighting Market by Product (in %) for
2020E
EXHIBIT 14: Global Smart LED Lighting Market by Distribution
Channel (in %): 2020
Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous
Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality
Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy
Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market
Expansion
Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires
IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting
Applications
Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens
Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products
EXHIBIT 15: Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$
Million for the Years 2019 and 2025
Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting
Networks
Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam,
Presenting Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions
EXHIBIT 16: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 17: Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology:
(in %) for 2018 and 2022
Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in
Industrial Applications
Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated
Hours and Applications
Modernization Initiatives to Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires
Latest Trends and Innovations in Industrial LED Lighting Industry
Automotive Remains a Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Systems
EXHIBIT 18: Global Automotive Lighting Market by Technology
(in %) for 2020E
EXHIBIT 19: Global Automotive Lighting Market Breakdown (in %)
by Segment: 2020E
With COVID-19 Severely Impacting Automobile Production
Activity, Demand for Vehicular Lighting Products Set for
Significant Decline
EXHIBIT 20: World Automobile Production in Million Units for
2008-2022
Noteworthy Trends in Next-Generation Automotive Lighting
Laser Light Represents Cornerstone Technology for Automotive
Headlight
Stylish and Decorative Luminaires Drive Market Growth for
Architectural Fixtures
EXHIBIT 21: Global Architectural LED Market by Application
(in %) for 2020E
Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains
Innovative Architectural Lighting Trends & Innovations
Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market
UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19
Pandemic
Continuous Innovations & Changing Design Trends: The Mark of
Lighting Fixtures Market
Transformative Trends in Lighting Designs
Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends
Fixture Designs Impact Performance and Environment
Key Trends in the Lighting Fixtures Market
A Review of Select Innovative LED Fixtures
Demographic and Socioeconomic Trends Influence Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 22: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 23: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 24: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Growing Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 25: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 26: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Improving Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Portable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Non-Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Portable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Parts &
Accessories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Parts & Accessories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Parts & Accessories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Office Lighting
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Office Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Office Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Outdoor Lighting
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Outdoor Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Outdoor Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Architectural
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Architectural Lighting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Lighting
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Prime Market for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires
Construction Activity Dynamics Determine Trends in Lighting
Fixtures Market
EXHIBIT 27: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market
EXHIBIT 28: NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: July 2019-
July 2020
EXHIBIT 29: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type
for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2020-June
2020)
EXHIBIT 30: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type
for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units for 2008-2019
As COVID-19 Dents Prospects in Automotive Industry, Impact
Imminent on Automotive Lighting Fixtures Market
EXHIBIT 31: US Vehicle Sales: % Change in Unit Sales for 2019
Vs 2020
LEDs Hold Potential in Retrofit Applications
LED Lighting and Luminaires Market in the US: A Glance at Key
Factors Influencing Demand
LED Luminaires along with Software, Connectivity and Sensing to
Make Cities Smart
Lamps: LEDs Continue to Gain Over Other Lighting Technologies
Decorating Trends in Residential Sector Influence Luminaires
Market
Lighting Controls: Facilitating Lighting Management Anywhere
Anytime
Emerging Trends in LED Luminaire Designs Drive Adoption in
Indoor Applications
Evolving Optics and Form Factors
Controllability
Industrial LED Luminaires Grow in Prominence over Conventional
Industrial Luminaires
Green Products Emerge in a Big Way
Regulatory Initiatives Boost LED Lighting Fixtures Demand
New Standard Interface for Advanced Lighting Systems
Energy Conservation Initiatives Invigorate Demand for LEDs
ENERGY STAR Specifications for Outdoor Lighting Fixtures
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 32: Commercial Lighting Fixtures Consumption in the US
by Application (In %): 2020E
EXHIBIT 33: US Luminaire Market by Leading Companies (in %) for
2019
Distribution Channels
EXHIBIT 34: Lighting Fixtures Market in the US by Distribution
Channel (In %): 2020E
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Construction Industry Growth Impacts Demand for Lighting Fixtures
EXHIBIT 35: Housing Starts in Canada (in Units) for Years 2014
through 2019
EXHIBIT 36: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector?s
Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2019
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable,
Portable and Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting,
Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting,
Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Ceiling Lighting Finds Preference as Opposed to Hanging Fixtures
Distribution Channels
EXHIBIT 37: Lighting Fixtures Market by Distribution Channel in
Japan (in %): 2020E
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
China: A Major Leading Producer, Consumer & Exporter of
Lighting Luminaires
COVID-19 Pandemic to Impact Lighting Market Growth
Construction Activity and Urbanization: Major Demand Determinants
EXHIBIT 38: Urbanization in China: Urban Population as % of
Total Population in Cities for 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 & 2019
Rise in LED Deployments Bodes Well for the Market
LED Deployments Influenced by Growing Significance of Energy
Conservation & Eco-friendliness
Chinese Regulatory Standards for Lighting Products
Competition
Distribution Channels
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
LED Luminaires Stand to Gain from Growing Adoption of LED Lighting
Energy Efficiency Factor Spurs Market Demand
Shift towards LC-LMS Technology Influences Demand
Decline in Construction Spending Due to COVID-19 Outbreak to
Impact Market Prospects in 2020
EXHIBIT 39: European Construction Output YoY Change (in %) for
the Years 2016-2020
Competition
EXHIBIT 40: European Luminaire Market Share Breakdown by
Leading Companies (in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 41: Professional Luminaires, Systems and Services
Market in Europe: Market Share of Leading Companies (in %) for
2019
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable,
Portable and Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting,
Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting,
Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable,
Portable and Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting,
Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting,
Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable,
Portable and Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lighting
Fixtures and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting,
Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting,
Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
Parts & Accessories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Non-Portable, Portable and Parts & Accessories for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Residential Lighting, Automotive
Lighting, Office Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Architectural
Lighting and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lighting Fixtures and
Luminaires by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Office Lighting,
Outdoor Lighting, Architectural Lighting and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Retrofitting of Existing Lighting with Efficient Lamps Drives
Demand for Luminaires
LED Lighting Fixtures on a Growth Path
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Fixtures
and Luminaires by Product Segment - Non-Portable, Portable and
