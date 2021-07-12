Global Watches and Clocks Market to Reach $73.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Watches and Clocks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374542/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Quartz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.3% CAGR and reach US$48.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mechanical segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Watches and Clocks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 329 Featured)



Apple, Inc.

Audemars Piguet Holding SA

Breitling SA

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Chelsea Clock Company

Chopard

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.

Bulova Corporation

Frederique Constant S.A.

Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Limited

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Cartier International SNC

Montblanc-Simplo GmbH

Fossil Group, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Google, Inc.

Hermes International S.A.

Howard Miller

Kering

Gucci Group

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA

Bulgari S.p.A.

TAG Heuer International SA

Movado Group, Inc.

Patek Philippe SA

Rhythm Watch Co., Ltd.

Rolex SA

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seiko Holdings Corporation

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Omega

Tissot SA

Timex Group USA, Inc.

Timex Group India Ltd.

Titan Industries Ltd.

Uhrenfabrik Junghans GmbH & CO.KG







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Clocks and Watches

Clocks

Watches

Time: An Important Requirement for Mankind Since Time Immemorial

Watches & Clocks Market in a Nutshell

Global Watches and Clocks Market: Prospects and Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: Global Watches Market by Price Category (in %) for 2019

Luxury Watches and Smartwatches Support Growth of Watches Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Swiss Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Value and Unit Sales by Material for 2019

While Developed Regions Lead Revenue Generation, Developing

Regions Emerge as Hot Spots of Future Growth

Prevailing Economic Conditions Impact Watches and Clocks Market

Dynamics

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2019-2021

Import Export Data

EXHIBIT 4: Leading Exporters of Swiss Watches Worldwide Ranked

by Export Volume in Units for 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Watch Importing Nations Worldwide: Ranked by

Import Value in US$ Billion for the Year 2019

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Economic Recession

Luxury Wristwatches Market Set to Decline amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Online Channels: A Possible Way Out for Luxury Watchmakers

Smartwatch Industry and COVID-19 Crisis

Competitive Landscape

Watches: A Highly Competitive Marketplace

Top Global Watch Brands

Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain

EXHIBIT 6: Swiss Watches Global Competitor Share Positioning

for 2019

Smartwatches: Apple Continues to Lead the Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Smartwatch Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Unit Shipments by Company for 2019

Sports & Fitness Watches Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Sports Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Companies for 2019

EXHIBIT 9: Global Swim Watches Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Companies Brand for 2019

Social Media Evolves into Core Business Tool for Vendors

Watch Brands Expand Presence into Online Retail Channel

Mobile e-Commerce: A Game Changer

Collaborations on the Rise

M&A Activity: Strategy to Expand Business Activities

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Watch Market

EXHIBIT 10: High Millionaires? Population Steers Demand for

Luxury Watches: Number of Millionaires in Thousands for Select

Countries in 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Luxury Watch Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Global Luxury Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Distribution Channel for 2019

Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category

EXHIBIT 13: Global Swiss Watch Exports: Percentage Breakdown of

Export Value by Region for 2019

EXHIBIT 14: Global Swiss Watch Exports: Percentage Breakdown of

Export Volume and Value by Type for 2019

Affluent Millennials Transform Luxury Watches Market

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 15: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region

(in %): 2018

EXHIBIT 16: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Developing Countries: 2018

High Potential for High-End Classic Watches Market

Pre-owned Luxury Watches Market Witnesses Robust Demand Worldwide

Luxury Goods Market: An Opportunity Indicator for Luxury Watch

Sales

EXHIBIT 17: Luxury Goods Sales Worldwide in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 18: Global Personal Luxury Goods Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Region for the Years 2019 and 2025

EXHIBIT 19: Global Luxury Goods Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Product Category for 2019

Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts

Popularity of Intelligent Wristwear for Digitally Connected and

Mobile Individuals Augurs Well for Smartwatches Market

EXHIBIT 20: Global Smartwatches Market: Shipments in Million

Units for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growth Drivers & Challenges in a Nutshell

A Comparison of Select Popular Smartwatches

While Quartz Watches Continue to Lead, Mechanical Watches

Market Gradually Gains Momentum

Sports Watches: A Niche Segment Thriving on the Rising

Importance of Health & Fitness

EXHIBIT 21: Global Sports Watches Market: Shipments in Million

Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Popular Sports Watch Models: An Overview

Popular GPS-based Sports Watches

Vintage Watches: A Lucrative Market with Huge Market Potential

Multiple Advantages Offered for Designers in Creating

Prototypes Promotes Demand for 3D Printing in Watchmaking

Notable Trends Influencing Watch Designs

Growing Appeal of Colors

Blue: Bridging Traditional with Modern

Green Draws Color Experimentation

Return of Two-Tone Watches and Bronze Shade

Versatility: An Important Feature

Timepieces Become Gender Neutral

Retro Style and Small Vintage Watches in Fashion

Small Watches Make a Comeback

Use of Sophisticated Composites on the Rise

Sustainability Gains Importance

Classic Three-Hand Watches

Watches with Dazzling Gems

Favorable Demographic and Economy Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

EXHIBIT 22: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

EXHIBIT 23: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in

Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urbanization Trend Boosts Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 24: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 25: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

EXHIBIT 26: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Improving Standards of Living: A Key Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 27: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 28: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Issues & Challenges

Counterfeiting: The Perpetual Problem for Watches and Clocks

Industry

Traditional Watch Companies Face the Rising Threat of Design

Copying

Innovation & Advancements Drives Watches & Clocks Market

Design Innovations in Watches: A Review of Latest Trends

Innovations in Mechanical Watchmaking

An Insight into Top Innovative Watches of Recent Times

Luxury Watch Innovations: A Never Ending Saga

Innovation Becomes Imperative Amid Growing Threat from

Smartwatches

Luxury Watches Embrace Digital and Dual Display Designs



