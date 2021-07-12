Global $34.31 Billion Cell and Gene Therapy Markets, 2015-2020, 2025F, 2030F

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy market Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell and gene therapy market reached a value of nearly $4,390.3 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% since 2015.

This report describes and explains the global cell and gene therapy market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The market is expected to grow from $4,390.3 million in 2020 to $15,482.3 million in 2025 at a rate of 28.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2025 and reach $34,317.9 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period in the cell and gene therapy market resulted from increase in investments in cell and gene therapies, growth in research and development, advances in cancer drug discovery, rise in public-private partnerships, strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased healthcare expenditure, and rising in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure. The market was restrained by inadequate reimbursements, challenges due to regulatory changes, low healthcare access, and limited number of treatment centers.



Going forward increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rising geriatric population, rising focus on cell and gene therapy, and rise in healthcare expenditure will drive the growth in the cell and gene therapy market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high costs of therapy, stringent regulations, reimbursement challenges, and coronavirus pandemic.



The cell and gene therapy market is segmented by product into cell therapy, and gene therapy. The gene therapy market was the largest segment of the cell and gene therapy market segmented by product, accounting for 72.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the gene therapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell and gene therapy market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 30.8% during 2020-2025.



The cell and gene therapy market is also segmented by application into oncology, neurological disorders, and others. The oncology market was the largest segment of the cell and gene therapy market segmented by application, accounting for 64.6% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the neurological disorders segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cell and gene therapy market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 30.7% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the global cell and gene therapy market, accounting for 49.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the cell and gene therapy market will be the Middle East and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 60.5% and 59.9% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 49.4% and 38.9% respectively.



The global cell and gene therapy market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 97.46% share of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Biogen Inc., Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



The top opportunities in the cell and gene therapy market segmented by product will arise in the gene therapy segment, which will gain $8,977.0 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the cell and gene therapy market segmented by application will arise in the oncology segment, which will gain $6,730.2 million of global annual sales by 2025. The cell and gene therapy market size will gain the most in the USA at $3,360.9 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the cell and gene therapy market include focusing on advanced therapies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, concentrating on undertaking various research initiatives and attain funding, carrying out strategic collaborations to integrate advanced technologies, concentrating on developing gene/genome editing tools especially CRISPR, partnering or acquiring competitor companies, increasing the number of pipeline studies to develop cell and gene therapies, and investing in manufacturing facilities expansion.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Product

6.3. Segmentation By Application



7. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Characteristics

7.1. Segmentation By Product

7.1.1. Cell Therapy

7.1.2. Gene Therapy

7.2. Segmentation By Application

7.2.1. Oncology

7.2.2. Neurological Disorders

7.2.3. Others



8. Cell and Gene Therapy Market Trends and Strategies

8.1. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy

8.2. Global Research Initiatives and Funding

8.3. Integration Of Advanced Technologies In Cell and Gene Therapies

8.4. Rising Focus On Gene Editing

8.5. Increasing Partnerships and Acquisitions For Promoting Cell and Gene Therapies

8.6. Increasing Number Of Pipeline Studies and Drug Development

8.7. Growing Investments and Manufacturing Facility Expansion



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Cell and Gene Therapy Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Impact On Manufacturing and Commercial Operations

9.3. COVID-19 Impact On Treatment

9.4. Drug Therapies

9.5. Conclusion



10. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size and Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



11. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.1.1. Gene Therapy

11.1.2. Cell Therapy

11.2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

11.2.1. Oncology

11.2.2. Neurological Disorders

11.2.3. Others



12. Cell and Gene Therapy Market, Regional and Country Analysis

12.1. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Mentioned

Biogen Inc.

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ArrowHead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spark Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

RegenexBio

Mesoblast Limited

Biocon

Cipla

Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd.

EdiGene, Inc.

Immunochina

Takara Bio

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Oxford Biomedica plc

Santen Pharmaceutical Co.

Therapeutic Innovation Australia

Merck

GenScript

Cellular Biomedicine Group

GE Healthcare

inStem

Lonza

Nikon CeLL innovation Co. Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Pfizer

Albumedix Ltd

Kite Pharma

Catalent

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics

Avectas

DiNAQOR AG

Vivet Therapeutics

Allergan

Takeda Pharmaceutical

PsiOxus Therapeutics

Herantis Pharma Plc

Biocad

Celgene Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Biogen Brazil

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Middle East Gene Therapy Company

DEVA (Turkey)

Biotchpharma (Turkey)

Gene Vector Technologies (Israel)

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (Israel)

Pluristem (Israel)

Sanofi

Bayer East Africa Ltd.

Adcock Ingram

