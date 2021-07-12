Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $92.3 Billion by 2026

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW

Industrial valves are mainly utilized in capital-intensive industries, as these industries require a large number of valves during the installation stage. The valves are also utilized as flow controllers for pipelines, through which gases, liquids and semi-solids are transported. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Valves estimated at US$73.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period. Ball Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$30.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Butterfly Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Industrial Valves market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2026



The Industrial Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Buoyed by innovations over the last decade and a half, the valve industry is expected to benefit significantly from the growing demand for and expansion of clean water, energy, food, and power sectors in the long run. Several long-term factors working in tandem to drive growth include government regulations relating to emission control, and growing need to optimize resources such as water and power. Installation of scrubber systems and catalytic systems in power plants has and will continue to boost demand for valves.



Check Valves Segment to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2026



Check valves are ideal even for such applications where different gases are made to flow through a single pipeline. There are different basic designs available, which include swing check valves, lift or piston check valves, dual flap check valves, and air check valves. In the global Check Valves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 365 Featured)



Anvil International

AVK Holding A/S

Baker Hughes Company

Barksdale, Inc.

Cameron

CRANE ChemPharma & Energy

Crane Co.

Crane Nuclear, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

Ham-Let Group

IMI Critical Engineering

ITT Engineered Valves

KITZ Corp.

KSB AG

SPX Flow, Inc.

The Weir Group PLC

Velan, Inc.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Industrial Valves

Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics

Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries

Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve

Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Ball Valves: Largest Product Segment

Butterfly Valves Remain a Major Category

Sustained Demand for Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction

Slowing Demand for Gate Valves

Globe Valves Continue to Make Gains

Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category

Safety Valves: Niche Segment

Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 1: World Industrial Valves Market by Region (2019 &

2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Industrial Valves Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific,

China, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,

Europe, and Japan

Relative Stability in Economic Environment Bodes Well for

Industrial Valves Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time

Consolidation Gathers Steam

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AVK Holding A/S (Denmark)

Anvil International (USA)

Baker Hughes Company (USA)

Cameron (USA)

Crane Co. (USA)

Barksdale, Inc. (USA)

CRANE ChemPharma & Energy (USA)

Crane Nuclear, Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Flowserve Corp. (USA)

Ham-Let Group (Israel)

IMI Critical Engineering (UK)

ITT Engineered Valves (USA)

KITZ Corp. (Japan)

KSB AG (Germany)

SPX Flow, Inc. (USA)

The Weir Group PLC (UK)

Velan, Inc. (Canada)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prevailing Scenario in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector Revs

Up Demand for Industrial Valves

EXHIBIT 4: Industrial Production in Select Countries (In US$

Billion) As of January 2020

Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market

Expansion

Oil & Gas Industry: Major End-Use Sector

Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Pipeline Miles for Under Construction

and Planned Projects Worldwide (in %): 2019

EXHIBIT 6: Worldwide Planned and Under Construction Pipeline

Projects (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by

Geographic Region

Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth

Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well

EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

EXHIBIT 8: Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

EXHIBIT 9: Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by

Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the

Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

Electric Power Generation Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use

Sector

EXHIBIT 10: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by

Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

EXHIBIT 11: Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region

for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 12: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for

Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for

2017-50

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand

Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector

EXHIBIT 13: Global Nuclear Power Current Capacity by Country:

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Plant Capacity (GWe) for

Canada, China, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, USA, and

Others

EXHIBIT 14: Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power

Reactors Worldwide by Country: 2018

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives

Need for Valves

Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market

Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends

for Valves

Despite Challenging Conditions, Demand Remains Intact in Iron &

Steel Industry

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment

Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

EXHIBIT 15: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

EXHIBIT 16: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 17: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries

for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh

Wave of Growth

EXHIBIT 18: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 through 2025

EXHIBIT 19: Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by

Country/Region for the Year 2019

Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves

Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth

Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities

Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant

Thermostatic Valves Make Gains

Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion

Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum

Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product

Design & Efficiency

Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology

Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions

A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types

Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves

Market: An Overview

List of Specifications Considered for International Standards

Accreditation

Issues & Challenges

Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of

Certifications

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

High Fabrication Costs

Volatile Oil Prices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Valves

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ball Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ball Valves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Butterfly Valves

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Butterfly Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Butterfly Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Check Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Check Valves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Check Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Diaphragm Valves

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Diaphragm Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Diaphragm Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Gate Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Gate Valves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gate Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Globe Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Globe Valves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Globe Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Plug Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Plug Valves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Plug Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Safety Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Safety Valves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Water & Sewage

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Water & Sewage Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Water & Sewage

Utilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric Power

Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Electric Power Generation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Power

Generation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Petroleum

Refining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Petroleum Refining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Petroleum Refining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Pulp & Paper by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Iron & Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Iron & Steel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Iron & Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Industrial Valves

Surging Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Development Rev

Up Demand

EXHIBIT 20: US Crude Transport by Mode (2015, 2020 & 2025):

Percentage Share Breakdown for Pipeline, Railroads, and Others

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Valves

by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves,

Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and

Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Valves

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric

Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper,

Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Industrial Valves by End-Use -

Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Pipeline Programs Favor Growth

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Valves by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check

Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug

Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities,

Electric Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp &

Paper, Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Valves

by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves,

Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and

Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Valves

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric

Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper,

Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China: Major Consumer of Industrial Valves

Infrastructure Investments Favor Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical

Electric Power Industry Propels Overall Demand

Renewed Emphasis on Nuclear Power Plants Fuels Demand for

Nuclear Reactor Valves

Outshining Standard Valves, Automatic Valves Gain Traction

Competitive Scenario

Chinese Industrial Valves Market: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace

EXHIBIT 21: Leading Players in the Chinese Control Valves

Market: 2019

EXHIBIT 22: Chinese Valve Production Output by Province (in %)

for the Year 2019

Imports Continue to Deter Prospects of Domestic Manufacturers

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Valves

by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves,

Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and

Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Valves

by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric

Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper,

Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 23: European Valve Industry by Category (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production Value for Industrial Valves

and Building Valves

Emphasis on Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks Augurs Well

Regulatory Compliance to Trigger Growth

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Valves by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check

Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug

Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities,

Electric Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp &

Paper, Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Valves by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check

Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug

Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve

Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm

Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety

Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ball

Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate

Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves and Safety Valves for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities,

Electric Power Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp &

Paper, Iron & Steel and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Oil & Gas, Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power

Generation, Chemical, Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron &

Steel and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Water & Sewage Utilities, Electric Power Generation, Chemical,

Petroleum Refining, Pulp & Paper, Iron & Steel and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Valves by Valve Type - Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check

Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug

Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales



