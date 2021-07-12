Global Food Additives Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2026

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW
The use of food additives is an age-old approach to preserving and protecting foods against spoilage. While direct food additives are added to foods for specific purposes, example being salt, use of indirect food additives is aimed at improving storage, handling and packaging of food products. Food additives thus play a critical role in improving food palatability, maintaining quality, increasing shelf-life of foods, and protecting food against spoilage, all of which are integral to the commercial success of packaged and processed foods industry.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Additives estimated at US$45.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Acidulants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sweeteners segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.8% share of the global Food Additives market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026
The Food Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Rising demand for processed, packaged and convenience foods, specifically in developing economies, constitutes a major driving factor for the global food additives market. Changing and diversifying consumer tastes and escalating demand for foods and beverages with higher nutritional value, without compromising visual appearance, are also making it essential for food companies to use food additives. With hectic lifestyles of people and growing workforce population, particularly expanding female workforce, changing consumer lifestyles and urbanization trend contributing to increased sales of packaged foods such as frozen meals, ready-to-eat meals and appetizers, food companies are increasing production capacity of such products, thus fueling demand for food additives. With food manufacturing companies looking for ways to prolong shelf-life of products without affecting the flavor or appearance, maintaining consistent quality and ensuring food safety, additives are being widely used to ensure the same during transportation to storage facilities.
Vitamins & Minerals Segment to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026
In the global Vitamins & Minerals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$365.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 237 Featured)
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Associated British Foods Plc
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Corbion NV
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Firmenich SA
- FMC Health and Nutrition
- GELITA AG
- Givaudan SA
- Ingredion Inc.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
- McCormick & Company Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation
- Symrise AG
- Takasago International Corporation
- Tate & Lyle PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth
World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Processed
Foods, Sauces & Dressings and Others
Growing Food & Beverage Industry and Robust Application
Opportunity in Beverages Drive Demand for Food Additives
EXHIBIT 1: Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for
the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Per Capita Consumption of Food Additives by Select
Countries
The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis
Food Additives Industry: A Fragmented & Highly Competitive
Marketplace
EXHIBIT 4: Food Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Food Enzymes Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 6: High Intensity Sweeteners Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Product Profile
What is a Food Additive?
Type of Food Additives and their Sources
Importance of Food Additives
Categorization of Food Additives
Acidulants
Select Acidulants and their Food Uses
Sweeteners
Vitamins and Minerals
Colorants
Natural Colorants
Synthetic Colorants
Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers
Flavors
Flavor Enhancers
Hydrocolloids
Emulsifiers
Emulsifiers: Types of Emulsifiers and Uses in Different Food Types
Preservatives
Enzymes
Other Food Additives
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (Germany)
Associated British Foods Plc. (UK)
ABF Ingredients Ltd. (UK)
PGP International, Inc. (USA)
ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)
AVEBE U.A. (The Netherlands)
Biospringer (France)
BASF SE (Germany)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
Corbion NV (The Netherlands)
CP Kelco (USA)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)
Edlong Dairy Technologies (USA)
Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
GELITA AG (Germany)
Givaudan SA (Switzerland)
Griffith Foods (USA)
Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
TIC Gums, Inc. (USA)
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)
Kalsec, Inc. (USA)
Kerry Group (Ireland)
Kraft Heinz Ingredients (USA)
McCormick & Company, Inc. (USA)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
Red Arrow International LLC (USA)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)
Sethness Caramel Color (USA)
Symrise AG (Germany)
Takasago International Corporation (Japan)
Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics
’Natural’ Is In
EXHIBIT 8: Global Food Additives Market by Source (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Food Additives
and Synthetic Food Additives
Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable
Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products
Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar
Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners
Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities
for Sweeteners
EXHIBIT 9: World Raw Sugar Production in Thousand Metric Tons
for the Years 2013-14 through 2018-19
EXHIBIT 10: Global Average Sugar Prices in US$/gm for the Years
2014 through 2018
Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market
Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,
Obese and Severely Obese Adults for 2018 & 2025
EXHIBIT 12: Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by
Country: 2019
EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
(20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045
EXHIBIT 14: Global Stevia Consumption in Thousand Tonnes for
2016, 2018 & 2020
Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener: A Substitute for Sugar
Savory: A Flavor to Savor
Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market
Protein Ingredients Market All Set to Grow
Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins
Ongoing ’Purple Invasion’ in the Food Color Market
Pantone Driving Color Selection
Natural Food Coloring for Baking and Decorating
Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved
Prospects
Emerging Opportunities within Natural Colors Market
Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns
Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise
Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9
Epidemic
Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food
Preservatives
New Plant-Based Extract Blend to Replace Artificial Preservatives
Growing Popularity of Plant-Derived Preservatives
Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives
Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 15: World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050)
(in Thousands)
Expanding Urban Population
EXHIBIT 16: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 17: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
2000, 2020 & 2050
Segmental Analysis
Acidulants
EXHIBIT 18: Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 19: Global Lactic Acid Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Segment
Hydrocolloids
EXHIBIT 20: Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market Share by Type
(in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 21: Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Consumption by Geographic Region/Country
Sweeteners
EXHIBIT 22: Worldwide Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 23: Worldwide High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by
Type (in %): 2019
Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications
Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market
Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners
to Natural Sweeteners
Aspartame In the Eye of the Storm
Tate & Lyle: A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier
Concerns Surround Neotame
Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption
Flavors
A Highly Competitive Market
EXHIBIT 24: Worldwide Flavors Market Share by End-Use Market:
(in %): 2019
Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors
New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors
Preservatives
Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for
Preservatives
Are Food Preservatives Safe?
Enzymes
EXHIBIT 25: Worldwide Food & Beverage Enzymes Market Share by
Application (in %): 2019
Food Colors
EXHIBIT 26: Worldwide Food Colors Market Share by End-Use
Segment (in %): 2019
The Rise of Natural Colors
List of Select Authorized Plant Colorants
List of Select Authorized Animal Colorants
Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite
Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color
Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity
Fear of Blues and Greens
Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants
Food Emulsifiers
Innovation Characterizes the Market
Regulations Affecting the Food Additives Market
Codex General Standard for Food Additives: An International
Standard
Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants
FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives
Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within
European Countries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
