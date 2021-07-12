Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050918/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2% over the period 2020-2027. Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.9% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $903.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR
The Industrial Furnaces and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$903.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Crisis Triggers Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial
Output Forecasts
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
Electric Furnaces
Combustion Furnaces
Global Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market: Prospects & Outlook
End-Use Dynamics Influence Trends in the Industrial Furnaces
and Ovens Market
Metallurgical Applications Poised for High Growth
Developing Countries to Make Significant Gains in the Long-Term
Future
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Iron and Steel Demand Determines Trends in the Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens Market
COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Steel Industry
Steel Production & Demand Statistics
EXHIBIT 3: Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million
Tonnes) for the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global Crude Steel Production Breakdown by Country
(in %): 2019
EXHIBIT 5: COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Steel Demand: YoY Change
(in %) for Global Finished Steel Demand by Region in 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Global Steel Demand by Region (in %) for 2020E
EXHIBIT 7: Global Steel Demand by End-Use Sector (in %) for 2020E
Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production
Landscape
EXHIBIT 8: Global Production of Crude Steel: Percentage
Breakdown by Production Method by Region for 2019
EXHIBIT 9: Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select
Countries (2019)
Automobile Manufacturing: Industrial Furnaces Hold Significance
in Reducing Production Costs and Pollution Levels
Automotive Production Trends Determine Growth Dynamics of
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens Market
EXHIBIT 10: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022
With Oil & Gas Sector Confronting Testing Times Amidst the
COVID-19 Pandemic, Industrial Furnaces Market to be Impacted
Global E&P Industry Revenues Set to Nosedive Remarkably amidst
COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 12: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of Global E&P Spending (in %) by Supply
Segment for the Year 2019 & 2020
With Air Travel Coming to a Grinding Halt, Aerospace Industry,
Demand for Industrial Furnaces and Ovens to be Affected
EXHIBIT 14: Expected Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 15: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Solar Energy Sector to Present Long-term Opportunities for the
Market
Railroad Sector: Another Prominent Market for Industrial
Furnaces and Ovens
EXHIBIT 16: COVID-19 Impact on Railways: YoY Change (%) for
Rail Freight and Passenger Rail in Europe for 2020 and 2021
EXHIBIT 17: Global Rail Wheel and Axle Market (in US$ Million)
by Region for 2020 & 2027
Mining, Melting, and Metal Alloy Machinery Demand Impacts
Trends in Industrial Furnace and Ovens Market
EXHIBIT 18: Global Mining Equipment Market (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
Rising Demand from the Medical Sector Lends Traction to Market
Growth
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
EXHIBIT 19: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Leveraging Industry 4.0 and IIoT for Development of Smart
Industrial Furnaces and Ovens
Global Blast Furnaces Market to Witness Stable Long-Term Growth
Replacement of Older Furnaces and Ovens with Advanced
Equipment: A Potential Market Opportunity
Increasing Need for Integrating Automated Systems Fuels Demand
for Industrial Ovens
Customized Industrial Ovens Gain Rapid Market Acceptance
Technological Advancements to Boost Market Growth
Hybrid Furnaces Gains Traction
Advances in Metal Reheat Furnaces
Rising Prominence of Infrared Heating Ovens in Industrial
Process Heating Applications
Furnace Thermal-Imaging Equipment
Industrial Furnaces Facilitate Efficient Electrical Component
Manufacturing
Energy Efficient Industrial Furnaces & Ovens Enable Cost
Optimization, Driving Adoption among Manufacturers
Oxygen Technologies Increase Furnace Efficiency
