Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach US$144.2 Billion by the Year 2027

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$144.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pain Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$41.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Anti-Psychotics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.8% share of the global CNS Therapeutics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The CNS Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$30.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$30.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Anti-Depressants Segment Corners a 11.8% Share in 2020



In the global Anti-Depressants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude

CNS Therapeutics Exhibit Robust Opportunities amidst Rising

Incidence of CNS Disorders

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2019

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018

Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the

Global CNS Market

Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022

Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance

Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum

MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY

Anti-Epilepsy Market

Global Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Developed Countries Account for a Major Share of Epilepsy

Treatment

Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates

New Approvals (2019 and 2018)

Disease Overview

EXHIBIT 1: Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy

EXHIBIT 2: Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative,

Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth

Treatment

Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action

Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

FDA’s New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth

AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset

Epilepsy (2019)

Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs

Select Anti-Epilepsy Drugs (AEDs) in Phase III Trials

Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance

Abounding Potential for NCEs

A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in

Treating Neonatal Seizures

FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating

Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major

Concerns

Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy: 2016-2019

Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

Vimpat®

Keppra®

Lamictal

Tegretol®

Sabril®

Perampanel

Zonegran®

Topamax®

Trileptal®

Neurontin®

Lyrica®

Depakine®

CNS Pain Management

Market Overview

Treatment

Drugs Indicated for Pain Management

Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Cancer Pain

Regional Overview

Players

Combination Therapies Gain Prominence

Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential

Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain

Lyrica’s Generics Gain FDA Approval

Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management

Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)

Migraine Completed Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Select Pain Management Drugs

Flupirtine

Lyrica

Oxycodone

Nucynta ER

Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)

New Pain Management Drugs

Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig

Reyvow, Eli Lilly’s Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to

Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market

Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval

Eli Lilly’s Emgality Receives FDA Approval

Anti-Alzheimer’s

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 3: Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group

Alzheimer’s Phase III Completed Studies

Alzheimer’s Phase III Ongoing Studies

Treatment for Alzheimer’s

Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease by Drug Category

Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer’s Drugs

Aducanumab Marches towards FDA Approval, Following being

Abondoned by Biogen a few Months Ago

The Clinical Trials for Aducanumab

Aducanumab: A Promising Drug Which would Revolutionalize the

Alzheimer’s Market

Alzheimer’s Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures

Promising Compounds with Silver Lining

PRI-002 Gains Success in First Stage of Human Testing for

Alzheimer’s Disease

Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer?s Drug

Testing

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to

Dampen Market Growth

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to

Dampen Market Growth

Elenbecestat?s Phase 3 Trials Halted

Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered

Alzheimer’s Association Provides Grant to Longeveron

A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer’s Drugs

Aricept

Exelon

Reminyl

Ebixa

Namenda

A Review of the Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer?s Effect on Brain

Causes for Alzheimer’s

Who Are at Risk?

Prevalence of Alzheimer?s Disease

Diagnosis of Alzheimer?s

Anti-Parkinson’s

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 4: Select Top Selling Drugs for Parkinson’s Disease

Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of

Parkinson?s Disease Secures FDA Approval

Recent Approvals

Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells

in People Suffering from PD

Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson?s Disease

NUPLAZID® - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis

related to Parkinson?s disease

Parkinson?s Phase III Completed Studies: As of October 2019

Parkinson’s Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of October 2019

Select Anti-Parkinson?s Drugs

Levodopa

Dopamine Agonists

Mirapex

FDA Announces Imminent Discontinuation of Certain Formulations

of GSK?s Requip for PD and RSL Treatment

A Review of the Parkinson?s Disease

Prevalence

Symptoms

Causes

Diagnosis

Anti-Depressants

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 5: Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown

by Depressive Disorder Type

Anti-Depressant Treatment

EXHIBIT 6: Select Top Selling Anti-Depressants in 2018

Select Antidepressants Drugs

Zoloft (Sertraline)

Cymbalta®

Prozac (Fluoxetine)

Effexor (Venlafaxine)

Paxil

Wellbutrin (Bupropion)

Recent Approvals of Anti-Depressants

Esketamine, the Fast Acting Drug for Depression from Janssen

Receives FDA Approval

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorder: As of

October 2019

A Review of Depression

Prevalence of Depression

Causes of Depression

Types of Depressive Disorders

Available Treatment

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Lithium Salts

Working of Antidepressants

Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy

Types of Antidepressants

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

NMDA Receptor (NMDAR)

NMDA Receptor Agonists

Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Workings of SSRIs

Safety Levels of SSRI Drugs

Adverse Effects of SSRI

Serotonin Noradrenaline Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Anti-Psychotics

Market Overview

Leading Atypical Antipsychotics for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Schizophrenia: As of October 2019

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder: As of October

2019

Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs

Zyprexa

Seroquel

Abilify

Clozaril

Risperdal

Risperdal® Consta®

Geodon

Invega Sustenna

Saphris

Latuda

A Review of Anti-Psychotics

Indications of Antipsychotics

An Effective Adjunctive Therapy

Off-label Uses

Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base

Types of Antipsychotics

Difference between Typical and Atypical

Atypical Antipsychotics Up Against Typicals

Side Effects of Antipsychotics

Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal

Bipolar Disorder

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder

Mood Episode - A Major Symptom

Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode

Causes of Bipolar Disorder

Types of Bipolar Disorder

Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder

Schizophrenia

Prevalence by Gender

Symptoms of Schizophrenia

Causes of Schizophrenia

Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit

Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

List of Approved Drugs for MS

Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs

EXHIBIT 7: Leading Multiple Sclerosis Drugs (2018): Sales in

USD Million

New Approvals

Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple

Sclerosis

Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval

Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod

Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive

Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)

Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As of

October 2019

A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Types of Multiple Sclerosis

EXHIBIT 8: Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Prevalence of MS

Causes of MS

Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis

Symptoms of MS

Diagnosis of MS

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Market Overview

Approved Drugs for ADHD: 2017

Sales of Vyvanse in 2018

Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for ADHD: As of October 2019

Select ADHD Drugs

Vyvanse

Concerta

Adderall

A Review of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Consequences of ADHD

What Leads to ADHD?

Insomnia

Overview

List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia

Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of October 2019

Zolpidem

Eszopiclone

A Review of Insomnia

Prevalence of Insomnia

Therapies for Insomnia



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to

Drive CNS Demand

EXHIBIT 9: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS

Therapeutics Market

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market

EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 11: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the

Market

EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Emerges as a Key Trait

EXHIBIT 14: Global Spending on Generic Drugs Vis-à-vis Branded

Drugs (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Spending by

Drug Category

Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for

the CNS Drugs Market

Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on

Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point

Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug

Pipelines

Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the

Market

Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer?s Disease

(AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients

New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimers

from Plant Medicines



