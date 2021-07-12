Global Mobile Gaming Market to Reach $153.5 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Gaming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050558/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$153.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.5% over the period 2020-2027. Smartphone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$139.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablet segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Mobile Gaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$48 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Mobile Game Downloads from App Store and Google Play

in billion: H12020 Vs H12019

World Witnesses an Increase in Mobile Playtime During the Lockdown

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage of Internet Users Playing Video Games by

Device: April 2020

EXHIBIT 1: To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around

the Globe Escape to Gaming: Average Increase in Time Spent on

Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020

Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Gaming Industry Adapts to Remote

Working Approach

Long-Term Implications for Gaming Industry

Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market

EXHIBIT 3: Gaming Industry by Segment: 2020E

Outlook

Chinese Influence on Global Gaming Market

Demographic Profile of Mobile Gamers

EXHIBIT 4: Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Gamers by Gender for 2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Number of Gamers by Age Group for 2019

Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective

Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies

Consolidation of Mobile Game Publishers

Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market

Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues for January 2020



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space

EXHIBIT 6: Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2019

EXHIBIT 7: VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting Application

of VR to Games by Generation for 2019

EXHIBIT 8: VR Solutions Market in Gaming Sector: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Revenue by Device Platform for 2015 and

2019

Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm

Monetization of Mobile Games

Cross-Platform Gaming Gains Traction

Growing Interest in Online Gambling Triggers Rapid Growth in

Mobile Casino Apps

?Hyper-Casual? Games Gain Popularity

Other Popular Trends in Mobile Gaming

Mobile/Wireless Gaming Software Downloads: A High Growth Market

Segment

5G: Game-Changer for Mobile Gaming Industry

EXHIBIT 9: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2021

EXHIBIT 10: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025

Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Gain Presence

Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming

Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 12: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2020

EXHIBIT 13: Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time:

2014-2020E

EXHIBIT 14: Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone

Apps by Type

EXHIBIT 15: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category

for 2019



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Mobile Gaming Witnesses a Surge Amid ?Shelter-In-Place? Norms

Key Trends in Mobile Gaming Market

Gaming Monetization Trends

A Demographic Profile

EXHIBIT 16: US Mobile Gaming Market Breakdown by Age Group: 2019

EXHIBIT 17: US Mobile Gaming Market by Gender: 2019

CANADA

Market Overview

JAPAN

Market Overview

CHINA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 18: China?s Online Gaming Market by Segment: 2019 and

2020E

Brands Pivot to Creative, Personalized Ads as People in China

Flock towards Mobile Games during COVID-19

Increasing Screen Time Drives Chinese Brands to Engage Consumers

Key Statistics

EXHIBIT 19: Chinese Mobile Games Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Average Time Spending Per Day on Mobile Games

EXHIBIT 20: Chinese Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Gamers by Gender for 2019

Competition

EXHIBIT 21: Market Share of Leading Players in the Chinese

Mobile Games Market: 2020E

EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 22: Europe Mobile Gamers by Age Group: 2019

Mobile Gaming Market in Europe Remains in Bullish Mode during

COVID-19

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 23: Mobile Gaming Market in the UK: Percentage

Breakdown by Gender for 2019

EXHIBIT 24: Mobile Gaming Market in the UK: Penetration Rate:

(in %) by Age Group for 2019

RUSSIA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 25: Mobile Gaming Market in Russia by Gender

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

INDIA

Market Overview

COVID-19 Lockdowns and Proliferation of Smart Phones Allow

Mobile Gaming Market in India to Grow at Breakneck Speed

Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Gaming Startups

SOUTH KOREA

