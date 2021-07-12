Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961234/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Corporate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Education segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.6% CAGR



The Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 16.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.7% CAGR.



Healthcare Segment to Record 14.9% CAGR



In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$185.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$489.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Web & Video Conferencing: Integral Part of Enterprise

Communication Mix

Prominent Factors Influencing Market Expansion

Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel

Rise of Mobile Workforce & Deskless Workers Triggers New Wave

of Growth

SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve

Video Conferencing Systems: March towards Home Office

Cloud Services: Double Edged Sword for Web & Videoconferencing

Systems Market

Major End-Use Markets for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market:

A Review

EXHIBIT 25: Global Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market by End

-Use Sector (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Professional Conferences

and Social & Non-Commercial

Corporate Sector Remains Primary End-User

Replicating the Real-Life Conferences, Web Conferencing Finds

Itself at the Center of Marketing and Business Communication

Platforms

Workforce Decentralization: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Growth

Remote Work Statistics: Highlights

Robust Opportunities Identified in IT Industry

Banking & Finance Companies Emerge as Major Consumers

EXHIBIT 26: Business Installations of Web Conferencing

Products/Apps of Zoom vs Others for 2020 (March-May)

Healthcare Industry Taps into Video Conferencing

Growing Remote Collaboration Needs to Spur Demand in Healthcare

Sector

EXHIBIT 27: Healthcare Market: Trend in Healthcare Video

Minutes Consumption (Feb-Apr 2020)

EXHIBIT 28: Healthcare Market: COVID-19 Induced Increasing

Trend in Healthcare Peak Video Traffic (Feb-Apr 2020)

Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning

Accelerates the Shift Towards Web Conferencing in Education

Sector

Professional Conferences: Niche End-Use Segment

Loss in Social Vigor due to Social Distancing Stimulates Demand

for Conferencing Need in Social & Non-Commercial Vertical

Unique Features & Myriad Benefits Instigate Broad-based

Adoption of Video Conferencing Systems

Ensuring Business Continuity

Enhancing Productivity through Team Collaboration & Faster

Decision Making

Hiring through Video Conferencing

Improving Internet Network Capabilities Aid Wider Adoption of

Web & Video Conferencing Systems

EXHIBIT 29: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

EXHIBIT 30: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries:

April 2020

EXHIBIT 31: Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select

Countries: April 2020

Mobile Video Conferencing Endpoints Set the Stage for

Progressive Growth

Capability Matrix for Video Conferencing Endpoints

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 32: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021E

EXHIBIT 33: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021E

EXHIBIT 34: Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time:

2014-2021E

EXHIBIT 35: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category

for 2020

EXHIBIT 36: Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Revenues by Data Service Category

5G to Emerge as Game Changer for Mobile Video Conferencing

EXHIBIT 37: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 38: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025

HD Technology Comes to the Fore to Redefine Video Conferencing

Landscape

HD Technology Helps Sustain Demand for Room Systems

EXHIBIT 39: Global Room-based Video Conferencing Systems Market

(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue by Segment

Product Innovations & Technology Advances Widen Addressable Market

Integration with Disruptive Technologies

A Look at Key Technology Focus Areas

COVID-19 Presents Plush Opportunities for Collaboration Tools

and Digitalization

Resolving Prevailing Challenges & Issues: Critical for Future

Success of Video Conferencing Market

Security Concerns

COVID-19 Scenario Unearths Security Vulnerabilities with Web &

Video Conferencing Apps

Security Gaps with Popular Videoconferencing Options

EXHIBIT 40: Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in

Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 41: Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Security

Protection

EXHIBIT 42: Web & Videoconferencing Software Ranked by Privacy

Protection

Issues Related to Utilization & Interoperability

Focus on UC Threatens Standalone Video Conferencing Systems

Pricing & Return on Investment (ROI)

Bandwidth Availability



UNITED STATES

Web & Video Conferencing Usage Zooms Ahead with the Onset of

COVID-19 Pandemic; Market Finds Support in Rising Broadband

Speeds

EXHIBIT 43: Broadband Download Speed (in mbps) in the USA by

Fixed and Mobile for 2020 (Jan, Mar, May)

EXHIBIT 44: US Demographics (2020): Breakdown of Population

(in ’000) by Age Group

Expanding Outreach from Just Being an Enterprise Enabler

Corporate Event Cancellations: Shifting Attention to Video

Conferencing

Robust Gains for Vendors

Security Features Gain Prominence as Video Conferencing Usage Rise

Key Challenges and Long Term Growth Deterrents

12 Dominant Players and 40 Leading Brands in the Fray

333 Active & Niche Companies & 442 Brands

