Global Textile Machinery Market to Reach 10.9 Million Units by 2027

9 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 10.9 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spinning Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach 8.8 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Texturizing Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 35.9 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
Textile Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at 35.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit
COVID-19 Inflicts Considerable Damage on Global Textile
Machinery Industry
Global Economy Stares at an Impending Crisis
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes
for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points
for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020
Textile Machinery: An Introduction
Types of Textile Machinery
Spinning Machinery
Draw Texturing Machines
Weaving Machinery
Fabric Knitting Machinery
Textile Finishing Machinery
Outlook
Regional Landscape
EXHIBIT 3: Global Apparel Market by Geographic Region (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific,
Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North
America
Asian Countries Continue to Drive Future Market Growth
China: The Frontrunner in the Textile Machinery Market
World Textile Machinery Shipments
Spinning Machinery
EXHIBIT 4: Global Spinning Machines Shipments (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Rotors,
Long-Staple Spindles and Short-Staple Spindles
Draw Texturing Machinery
EXHIBIT 5: Global Draw Texturing Machines Shipments (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Single
Heater and Double Heater
Knitting Machinery
EXHIBIT 6: Global Knitting Machines Shipments (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Large
Circular Knitting Machines (Single and Double), and Flat
Knitting Machines
Weaving Machines
EXHIBIT 7: Global Weaving Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Air-Jet, Rapier &
Projectile, and Water-Jet
Overview of Textile Industry
EXHIBIT 8: Global Textiles Market by End-Use Application (2019
): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apparel, Home
Textiles, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles
EXHIBIT 9: Global Textile Materials Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Market Volume by Product Group/Segment
EXHIBIT 10: Global Market for Nonwovens (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Application
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to
Benefit Textile Machinery Industry
Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation &
Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence to Bring Improved Quality Control in
Textiles & Apparel Sector
Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market
Sustainability Gains Prominence
3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay
Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for Textile Machinery Market
Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Lends Traction to
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: World Textile Production by Textile Type (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Technical
Textiles and Traditional Textiles
EXHIBIT 12: World Technical Textiles Production by Country/
Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for
Americas, China, EU, India, and Rest of World Country/Region
% Share
EXHIBIT 13: World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type
(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for
Composites, Nonwovens and Woven
EXHIBIT 14: World Technical Textiles Market Annual Sales
Breakdown (%) by Application for 2019 and 2025
Circular Knitting Machines: An Overview
Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate
Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Machinery
Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population
EXHIBIT 15: World Population Estimates (2000-2050)
Rapid Pace of Urbanization
EXHIBIT 16: World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban
Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050
Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
EXHIBIT 17: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
EXHIBIT 18: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region
Technology Advancements Open New Growth Avenues
Select Recent Product Developments/Innovations
TRADE STATISTICS
EXHIBIT 19: Global Exports of Spinning Machines (2019):
Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country
EXHIBIT 20: Global Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):
Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country
EXHIBIT 21: Global Exports of Textile Machinery (Extruding,
Drawing, Texturing, Cutting Man-Made Textile Materials) (2019
): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination
Country
EXHIBIT 22: Global Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat; Stitch
-bonding) (2019): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by
Destination Country
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest
of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Spinning Machines
by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Spinning Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinning Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest
of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Draw Texturizing
Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Draw Texturizing Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Draw Texturizing
Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Knitting Machines
by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Knitting Machines by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Knitting Machines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest
of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Machine
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Machine Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Machine Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest
of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
The US Textile Machinery Market: Immediate Prospects Remain
Sluggish
EXPORT-IMPORT DATA
EXHIBIT 23: US Imports of Textile Spinning Machinery (2019):
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin
EXHIBIT 24: US Imports of Carding Machinery (Textile Fiber
Preparation) (2019): Breakdown of Import Value by Country of
Origin
EXHIBIT 25: US Imports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin
EXHIBIT 26: US Imports of Circular Knitting Machines (Cylinder
Diameter More than 165 mm) (2019): Breakdown of Import Value
by Country of Origin
EXHIBIT 27: US Imports of Flat Knitting Machines (2019):
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin
EXHIBIT 28: US Imports of Finishing of Felt or Nonwovens
Machines (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by
Country of Origin
EXHIBIT 29: US Imports of Extruding, Drawing, Texturing or
Cutting Man-Made Textile Material Machines (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Textile Machinery by Machine
Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting
Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Despite COVID-19 Scare, China to Remain the Most Important
Market for Textile Machinery
Textile Machinery Exports to Remain Firm
Export Import Scenario
EXHIBIT 30: Chinese Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat;
Stitch-bonding) (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export
Value by Destination Country
EXHIBIT 31: Chinese Imports of Spinning Machines (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of
Origin
EXHIBIT 32: Chinese Imports of Carding Machines (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of
Origin
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Textile Machinery Market in Europe takes a Hit Amid COVID-19
Outbreak
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Textile Machinery by Machine
Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting
Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Market Overview
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
INDIA
Market Overview
Growth Opportunities Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak and Rising Anti-
China Sentiment
An Import Centric Nation
Export Import Scenario
EXHIBIT 33: Indian Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination
Country
EXHIBIT 34: Indian Exports of Knitting Machines (Flat, Stitch-
Bonding) (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by
Destination Country
EXHIBIT 35: Indian Imports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of
Origin
Table 55: India Current & Future Analysis for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: India Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 57: India 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Overview of Select Markets
Bangladesh
Pakistan
Taiwan
Table 58: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw
Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 61: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Machinery
by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 66: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 67: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Brazil Historic Review for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 69: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by
Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines
and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw
Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 73: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing
Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of World Historic Review for Textile Machinery
by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Textile
Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,
Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
