Global Virtualization Software Market to Reach $149.4 Billion by 2026

Virtualization is typically performed via virtualization software and these programs are adept at extending the hardware of physical machine, storage system, or network and creating their virtual versions. Hypervisor, a virtualization program, is used to virtualize network components, storage, desktops, and applications. Hypervisors are either directly installed on hardware or are installed as layers on operating systems, between virtual machine and hardware. There are various different types of virtualization that can be applied for different purposes. The main types of virtualization include desktop virtualization, data virtualization, network virtualization, storage virtualization, sever virtualization, and application virtualization. Off late, the adoption rate of virtualization has been increasing, particularly with respect to network, server and storage virtualization.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtualization Software estimated at US$38.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$149.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period. Network Function Virtualization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.5% CAGR and reach US$77.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Desktop Virtualization segment is readjusted to a revised 22.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2026
The Virtualization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 27.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 24.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.4% CAGR.
Connected enterprises are growing in popularity for their ability to provide converged digital experiences to modern borderless customers and connect all levels of enterprise functions to help realize operational intelligence and productivity benefits via seamless delivery of knowledge across the enterprise. Given that mobile/remote workers are always required to stay in touch with corporate headquarters, and carry out functions such as making sales transactions, passing sales or purchase orders, and reporting productivity even while away from the office, a new wave of enterprise mobility has come into shape, with organizations allowing mobile employees to access company`s data through remote access points using their mobile communication devices such as laptops or smartphones. As dispersed web of managers and teams collaborate across geographic boundaries, technologies to enable mobility are becoming crucial and vital. In this regard, virtualization software are growing in popularity for their advantages and benefits.
Software-Defined Storage Segment to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2026
Storage virtualization is the grouping of several physical storage resources, in order to make them appear as a single storage device. Storage virtualization enables servers and applications to access data from storage arrays and there is no need to know on which virtual or physical device the information is stored. This method allows easy data backup and transfer between locations. Global market for Software-defined Storage (Technology) segment is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$32.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 26.2% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Software-defined Storage segment, accounting for 37.4% of the global sales in 2020. United States is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 29.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$18.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured)
- Amazon Inc.
- Citrix Systems Inc.
- Datadog, Inc.
- Google LLC.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Lynx Software Technologies, Inc
- Microsoft Corporation
- NComupting Co. Ltd
- Nutanix Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Parallels International GmbH
- IBM Corporation
- Solarwinds Corporation
- Plesk International GmbH
- TenAsys Corporation
- Virtuozzo
- VMware Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Virtualization Software
Advantages of Virtualization
Network Function Virtualization
Desktop Virtualization
Software-defined Storage
Server Virtualization
Virtualization Software: Global Market Overview and Outlook
Analysis by Technology
EXHIBIT 1: World Virtualization Software Market by Technology
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Network
Function Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, Software-
defined Storage and Server Virtualization
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 2: World Virtualization Software Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 3: World Virtualization Software Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: USA, China,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, Europe,
Africa and Japan
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Virtualization Trends
Adoption of Virtualization Technologies by Businesses
Increasing Multifold
Virtualization Brings About Major Breakthroughs in Security
Connected Enterprise, Workforce Mobility & the Emerging BYOD
Era Highlights the Importance of Virtualization Software
EXHIBIT 4: Growing Enterprise Spending on BYOD Programs to
Benefit Use of Virtualization Software: Global Spending on
BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 5: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units)
for the Years 2011 through 2019
Growing Adoption of Virtualization and Migration towards Cloud
-Based and Software-Defined Technologies
EXHIBIT 6: Growing Spending on Public Cloud Services Coupled
With Technology Improvements in the Quality of Cloud Hosted
Services Drive the Virtualization Software Market: Global
Public Cloud Computing Market (in US$ Billion) by Segment
for the Years 2019 and 2022
Managing Virtual Machines Effectively
Compatibility and System Complexity Issues Challenge Desktop
Virtualization Market
Server Virtualization Trends
Growing Server Numbers in the IT and BFSI Sectors Propels
Demand for Server Virtualization Software
Importance of Containerization
Virtualization Technology Trends
Select Technology Innovations
Issues and Constraints
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
