Global Bottled Water Market to Reach $183.7 Billion by 2026

The major difference between the two is that tap water contains chlorine, which is added to prevent water from recontamination, as it moves out through pipes for domestic supply. Bottled waters, spring water in particular, contain approved levels of chloride, nitrate, chloride, sodium and sulfate. Most of the bottled water is sourced from protected reservoirs such as artesian wells, springs, and drilled wells. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bottled Water estimated at US$135.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1863.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Spring Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$37.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Purified Water segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Bottled Water market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $38.3 Billion by 2026



The Bottled Water market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$38.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$44.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in these regional markets is fueled mainly by the growing consumer awareness about health and waterborne diseases due to consumption of unsafe drinking water. In fact contaminated water is identified as one of the leading causes of a number of waterborne diseases such as typhoid, malaria, food poisoning and diarrhea among others.



The portable and convenient nature of bottled water is a major contributor to the growing sales of bottled water, as packaged bottles in convenient packages allow consumers to carry water while on-the-go. In the coming years, rapidly changing consumer lifestyles, shortage of time, and the growing need for convenient and safety sources of drinking water will continue to spur sales of bottled water.



Mineral Water Segment to Reach $69.5 Billion by 2026



In Europe, natural springs comprise the basic source for all mineral waters, while in the US, mineral water is obtained from either a spring source or bore hole near a spring. An emerging trend in the market is growing popularity of flavored water which is mineral water infused with various flavors, sweeteners, and fruit extracts. Some of the new introductions include innovative flavors such as organic apple cinnamon, organic tangerine and organic lemon. Beverages with herb and fruit extracts are expected to register fastest growth in the market. In the global Mineral Water segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$57.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Bottled Water

Origins of Bottled Water: A Historical Perspective

The Course of Bottled Water: From a Rare Novelty to Million-a-

Minute Consumption Rate (1600s-2018)

Types of Bottled Water

Distribution Channels

Bottled Water Market: Pure, Safe and Healthy Attributes Sustain

Healthy Growth

EXHIBIT 1: The Thirsty World is an Attractive Market for

Bottled Water: Global Municipal Drinking Water Demand (In

Billion Cubic Meter (BCM))

PET: The Dominant Type of Packaging for Bottled Water

Rising Demand for Clean Water Spurs Bottled Water Market in

Developing Economies



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for

Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market

Portable and Convenience Benefits Spur Growth in the Bottled

Water Market

Inability of Governments to Provide Safe and Reliable Potable

Water Enhances Significance of Bottled Water

EXHIBIT 2: Lack of Access to Clean Water Provides Opportunity

for Bottled Water Market: Percentage Breakdown of Countries

without Access to Clean Water

Select Countries with Poor Access to Quality Drinking Water

Rising Demand for Functional and Flavored Water Augurs Well for

the Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Functional Water Market Share Breakdown by

Ingredient (2019)

Growing Incidence of Obesity Fuels Demand for Flavored and

Functional Water

EXHIBIT 4: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 and 2025

Rising Acceptance of Premium Bottled Water: Positive Growth

Outlook

Select Premium Bottled Water Worldwide: 2019

Market Poised to Benefit from Advancements in Treatment and

Bottling Technologies & Development of New Flavors

Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents

Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market

Innovations Drive Growth in Bottled Water Market

Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and

Compostable Materials

Metal Cans Come to Fore for Bottled Water Packaging

World Travel Industry Dynamics Favor Robust Growth in Bottled

Water Market

EXHIBIT 5: International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of Number

of Arrivals (in Millions) by Geographic Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 6: Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International

Tourist Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018

EXHIBIT 7: International Tourist Arrivals: Percentage Breakdown

of Number of Inbound Tourists by Purpose of Journey (2018)

Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint

Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral

Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and

Europe

EXHIBIT 8: Cost of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water in the US (in $

Per U.S. Gallon)

EXHIBIT 9: Comparison of Bottled Water and RO Tap Water for

Select Brands

Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth

Move to Ban Bottled Water in Select Municipalities and Campuses

to Impact Demand for Bottled Water

Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic

Use: Major Growth Impediments

Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water

Industry

Study Finds Microplastics Contamination in Bottled Water Samples

EXHIBIT 10: Concentration of Microplastics in Bottled Water:

Highest Number of Plastic Particles Found Per Liter of Bottled

Water by Select Brands

Ban on Single Use Plastic in Select Countries: Implications for

Bottled Water Industry

Prevalence of Unorganized Players and Counterfeit Products

Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Regions



UNITED STATES

Consumer Shift towards Healthy Beverages Spurs Growth in

Bottled Water Market

EXHIBIT 11: US Bottled Water Market by Distribution Channel (%

Value Share): 2019

Competition

EXHIBIT 12: Still Water Market in the US: Market Share (%) of

Leading Brands for 2019

EXHIBIT 13: Seltzer, Bottled Sparkling/Mineral Water Market in

the US: Breakdown of Leading Brands (in %) for 2019

CANADA

Bottled Water Market in Canada: A Prelude

CHINA

China: The Leading Market for Bottled Water

Premium Water Rapidly Making Inroads in China

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 14: Chinese Bottled Water Market Share Breakdown of

Leading Producers (in %): 2019

International Brands Foray into Bottled Water Market

EUROPE

European Bottled Water Market Poised to Exhibit Steady yet

Modest Growth

Still Bottled Water Holds Strong Growth Prospects

European Bottled Water Industry Witnesses Joint Efforts towards

Circular Economy

Competitive Landscape

FRANCE

French Bottled Water Market Displays Stable Growth

GERMANY

Rising Temperatures and Younger Demographic Fuel Bottled Water

Demand

ITALY

Italy Witnesses Notable Rise in Consumption of Bottled Water

UNITED KINGDOM

UK Bottled Water Market Continues to Deliver Impressive

Performance

Noteworthy Market Trends and Insights

Primary Consumer Demographic

Bottled Water Consumers Pay Attention to Mineral Content

Price Influencing Purchasing Decisions

Glass Outshines other Materials in Sustainability

Finding Recycling Units Remains a Concern

Tap Water Consumption Remains Stable

Impact of Brexit on Bottled Water Production

Rising Exports of Bottled Water

SPAIN

Economic Recovery and Demand for Healthier Options Propel

Bottled Water Market in Spain

INDIA

Bottled Water Poised to Record Strong Gains

Low Quality of Drinking Water Presents Lucrative Growth

Opportunities to Bottled Water Providers

Still Bottled Water and PET Packaging Lead Indian Market,



