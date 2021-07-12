Global Food Service Disposables Market to Reach $79.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Service Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817726/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$79.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$27.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cups & Glasses segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Food Service Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Trays & Containers Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Trays & Containers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 129 Featured)
- Airlite Plastics Co.
- Anchor Packaging Inc.
- Biopac India Corporation Ltd.
- Carlisle FoodService Products
- Cascades Incorporated
- D&W Fine Pack LLC
- Dart Container Corporation
- DOpla S.P.A
- Eco-Products, Inc.
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Gold Plast Spa
- GreenGood USA
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- International Paper
- Lollicup USA, Inc.
- Packnwood
- Pactiv LLC
- Sabert
- Vegware
- WestRock Company
- WinCup
- WNA, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817726/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19
Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners
at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020
Pandemic Set to Bring About Massive Changes in Consumers? Dine
Out Preferences
Food Service Operators Strategize to Adapt to Changing
Consumers? Behaviors
As Infection Prevention Becomes Important, Restaurants
Increasingly Moving towards Single-Use Products
An Introduction to Food Service Disposables
Types of Food Service Disposables
Raw Materials Used in Food Service Disposables
Global Food Service Disposables Market: Prospects & Outlook
Plastic Remains the Most Widely Used Materials for Food Service
Disposables
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Convenience & Ready-to-
Eat Foods Fuels Foodservice Disposables Market
EXHIBIT 2: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Set the Tone
for Disposables Demand
EXHIBIT 3: Global Food Service Disposables Market Size (US$
Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024
Food Disposables Market Benefits from the Growth of QSRs and
Fast Food Establishments
EXHIBIT 4: Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market
Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Healthy Gains in Third Party Online Food Delivery Services &
Mobile Apps Drive Need for Disposables
EXHIBIT 5: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size
(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 6: Global Online Food Delivery Market Breakdown by
Platform-to-Consumer Delivery and Restaurant-to-Consumer
Delivery for 2017 and 2019
Increasing Smartphone Penetration & Growing Internet
Connectivity Fuel Online Food Delivery Services, Augur Well
for Disposables Market
EXHIBIT 7: Rising Smartphone Usage Drive Use of Online Food
Delivery Services: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions
(2016-2021)
EXHIBIT 8: Global Internet Usage Supports Growth of Online Food
Delivery Platforms: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and
Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through
2019
Plastic Food Service Disposables Raise Concerns Over
Environmental Pollution, Drive Focus onto Eco-Friendly
Alternatives
EXHIBIT 9: Single Use Plastics Pollution Throws Spotlight on
Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Alternatives: Global Plastics
Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2010 through
2019
As Safety Reigns Supreme, Food Service Industry Compelled to
Place Sustainability on the Backburner
Increased Focus on Sustainable Products Drives Demand for
Biodegradable Food Service Disposables
Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Poised for Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Compostable Food Service Packaging Market by
End-Use (%) for 2020E
Innovative Designs & Customizations and Eco-Friendly Materials:
Focus Area for Disposables Manufacturers
Product Design and Features Play a Critical Role
Advent of UV-Cured Inks to Create Custom Prints/Designs
Double Walled Embossed Cups for Heat Resistance and Better Grip
Disposable Cups & Lids Head Towards Bright Future
Disposable Plastic Containers Continue to Record Strong Demand
Styrene in Foam Packaging Raises Health Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Food Service Disposables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Disposables
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Plates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Plates by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plates by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cups & Glasses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cups & Glasses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cups & Glasses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Trays &
Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Trays & Containers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Trays & Containers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bowls & Tubs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Bowls & Tubs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bowls & Tubs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cutlery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cutlery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cutlery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper &
Paperboard by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Paper & Paperboard by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Paperboard by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Restaurants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Restaurants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Restaurants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail Stores by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Food Service Industry Hit Hard by COVID-19 Pandemic
Disposable Serveware Gains Traction Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Away from Home Consumption Trend Fosters Disposable Food Serveware
EXHIBIT 11: Trend towards Away from Home Food Consumption
Presents Opportunities for Disposables Market: Breakdown of US
Food Expenditure (in %) by At-Home Food and Away from Home
Food Segments for 2010-2019
EXHIBIT 12: US Food-Away-From-Home Market by Type of Outlet for
2010-2019
Robust Growth in Online Food Delivery Services Fuels Demand for
Disposables
EXHIBIT 13: Consumers Shift Towards Restaurants for Online Food
Delivery Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak: % of Consumers Placing
Orders through Restaurant Websites or Apps and Third Party
Delivery Sites
EXHIBIT 14: Penetration (%) of Online Food Delivery Market in
the US by Restaurant-to-Consumer and Platform-to-Consumer
Segments for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Quick Service Restaurants: Key Market for Disposable Serveware
EXHIBIT 15: Number of QSR Franchise Establishments in the US:
2010-2019
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays &
Containers, Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Food Service Disposables by
Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers,
Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Disposables
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers, Bowls & Tubs,
Cutlery and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and
Aluminum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Food Service Disposables by
Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Disposables
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Food Service Disposables by
End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Service Disposables
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays &
Containers, Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers,
Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers, Bowls &
Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and
Aluminum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays &
Containers, Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Food Service Disposables by
Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers,
Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers, Bowls &
Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and
Aluminum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Food Service Disposables by
Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Food Service Disposables by
End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Food Delivery Services Gain Traction Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
EXHIBIT 16: China Food Service Industry: YoY Sales Growth
(in %) for the Period Feb 2020-May 2020
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays &
Containers, Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Food Service Disposables by
Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers,
Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers, Bowls &
Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and
Aluminum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Food Service Disposables by
Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Food Service Disposables by
End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Prospects in Food Service Industry,
Affecting Demand for Disposables
EXHIBIT 17: Foodservice Industry Monthly Losses as % of Regular
Revenues in Select European Countries due to COVID-19 Outbreak
in 2020
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays &
Containers, Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers,
Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers, Bowls &
Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and
Aluminum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays &
Containers, Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers,
Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers, Bowls &
Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and
Aluminum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays &
Containers, Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers,
Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers, Bowls &
Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and
Aluminum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and Aluminum for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by End-Use - Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Restaurants, Retail Stores and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays &
Containers, Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
by Product Type - Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers,
Bowls & Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Food Service
Disposables by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Plates, Cups & Glasses, Trays & Containers, Bowls &
Tubs, Cutlery and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Food Service
Disposables by Raw Material - Plastics, Paper & Paperboard and
Aluminum - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Food Service Disposables
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817726/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________