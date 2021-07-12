Global Contract Catering Markets Report 2021-2026: Business and Industry, Education, Healthcare and Senior Care, Defence and Offshore, Sports and Leisure, Airports

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contract Catering Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global contract catering market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period 2021-2026

Contract catering refers to the food services provided by a catering company for an event or an organization on a contractual basis. In such cases, catering companies take accountability of their services and food quality, thereby help in enhancing the client's reputation and business.

Furthermore, contract catering has emerged as a cost-effective way of managing food services in a very less stressful manner for various events. Owing to this, contract catering is being rapidly adopted across diverse sectors, including education, corporate, healthcare, defense, sports, senior care, aerospace, etc.



The prevalent trend of hospitality and fine dining, as a part of business development to establish good client relationship has led to the rising adoption of contract catering services by several private and public companies. Moreover, various caterers are focused on providing premium table services, exotic ingredients, live food counters and aesthetic delicacies in a profound manner, thereby transforming the global contract catering market.

Additionally, the changing socio-economic scenario coupled with rising consumer living standards, particularly across the developing regions is further driving the market. Moreover, contract catering services are also gaining popularity in the healthcare sector due to the growing need for wellness and a balanced diet.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for hygienic and nutritional food across educational institutions and geriatric care centers are also catalyzing the market for contract catering. Due to rapid digitalization and increasing penetration of smart devices, several contract catering companies are leveraging technology for offering pre-booking options, online menus, customized orders, and shorter waiting durations. In recent times, rising globalization levels, growing number of tourism activities, and exposure to various inter-cultural cuisines have resulted in changing consumer food preferences across the world.

Apart from this, the expansion of leading contract catering companies along with their integrated services are attracting a large consumer base globally. Moreover, the emergence of advanced business models for offering ad-hoc workplace food services are expected to further boost the growth of the contract catering market in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global contract catering market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the contract catering market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the contract type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the modes of contract?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global contract catering market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

ABM Catering Solutions

Amadeus

Aramark

Atalian Servest

Barlett Mitchell

Blue Apple Catering

Camst Group

Caterleisure Ltd.

CH&CO Catering

Compass PLC

Dine Contract Catering

Elior Group

Fazer Food Services

Interserve

OCS Group Ltd.

Sodexo

Breakup by Contract Type:

Fixed Price Contracts

Cost Plus Contracts

Breakup by Modes of Contract:

Outsourced

Self-Operated

Breakup by End User:

Business and Industry

Education

Healthcare and Senior Care

Defence and Offshore

Sports and Leisure

Airports

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odva68