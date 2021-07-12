Global Application Platform Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring BMC Software. Microsoft and SAP Among Others

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Application Platform Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the application platform market and it is poised to grow by $2.75 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report on application platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of cloud-based services and increasing capital investment in application development for mobile and web.
The application platform market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscape.
The application platform market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- On-premises
- aPaaS
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the rapid development of mobile app ecosystem as one of the prime reasons driving the application platform market growth during the next few years.
The report on application platform market covers the following areas:
- Application platform market sizing
- Application platform market forecast
- Application platform market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application platform market vendors that include BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corp., and Micro Focus International Plc. Also, the application platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
