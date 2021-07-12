Global Gene Amplification Technologies Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2026

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gene Amplification Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817590/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is being spurred by increase in demand for the collection of genetic data for identification as well as mapping of all human genome genes. The extensive adoption for certain cancer treatments is driving the global gene amplification technology market. The most important driver for the growth of the market for gene amplification technologies have remained Human Genome Projects (HGP). Another key driver shaping the growth remains molecular diagnostics that provide insight in uncovering particular sequences in RNA or DNA for the possibility of association with any kind of disease. Other factors that are shaping the growth of the market are increased focus on drug discovery, R&D in the molecular diagnostic field, toxicology, genetic testing, animal husbandry, environmental monitoring, quality assurance in the industry for food products, forensics, and bioremediation.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gene Amplification Technologies estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period. Medical & Pharma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Forensic & Identity Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $224.7 Million by 2026



The Gene Amplification Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$224.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR. The US is the largest market due to technological advancements, high investments made in the infrastructure of healthcare, accessibility to government funds, extensive R&D in genetic testing, identification, and diagnostics of critical ailments. Substantial growth is anticipated in the Asia Pacific due to encouraging initiatives of governments of several nations aimed at developing healthcare infrastructure. Growing economies like India and China are anticipated to witness greater rates of growth due to lower cost, abundant skilled workers, increased researches, and supportive policies of the government towards setting up research.



Agricultural & Food Safety Segment to Reach $857.6 Million by 2026



Foodborne illnesses are a growing public concern in developed and developing countries. Increasing food consumption patterns and changing industry needs as per regulations are further steering growth for newer and faster food safety diagnostics. Rapid screening methods such as the PCR IMS, immunoassay, and ELISA-based methods, and traditional methods that include culture enrichment process and selective agar method are the major food safety testing technologies utilized. In the global Agricultural & Food Safety segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$511.3 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.1 Million by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Gene Amplification

Gene Amplification Technologies Market Poised to Register Rapid

Growth

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) - The Most Widely used Gene

Amplification Technology

US Dominates the Gene Amplification Market

Rise in COVID-19 Cases Drives the Demand for Gene Amplification

Technologies

EXHIBIT 1: Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total

Cases and Cases Per Million Population

COVID-19 and the Diagnostics

COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Platforms

Fighting the COVID-19 War with Molecular Diagnostics

Introduction to COVID-19 Testing

Diagnostic Tests

Molecular Tests

Antigen Tests

Antibody Tests

RT-PCR Emerges as an Effective Test to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

RT-LAMP Assays Present Opportunity to Fast-Track and Push

COVID-19 Testing



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth

Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries

EXHIBIT 2: Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in Genetics for

the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Advances in Genome Sequencing to Spur the Gene Amplification

Market

Molecular Diagnostics Progress to Increase Demand for Gene

Amplification Technologies

Factors Driving Molecular Diagnostics Market

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth

PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market

Prospects for Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter

List of Select FDA-Cleared Genetic Tests by Disease

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Results in

Increased Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Emergence of LAMP as Alternative to RT-PCR

Advanced DNA Amplification Technique Works at Body Temperature

Burgeoning Geriatric Population - A Key Demand Driver for Gene

Amplification Technologies

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Growing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels

Market Growth

Advent of Isothermal DNA Amplification Techniques

Isothermal Amplification Method Gaining Traction in Field

Applications

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification

New CRISPR-Based System

Gene Amplification Plays Pivotal Role in Diagnosing Inherited

Conditions

Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of

Antimicrobial Resistance

PCR-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification for Detection of

Antimicrobial Agents

Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks: Food

Safety Testing Market Positioned for Growth

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

An Insight into Food Safety Testing Market by Technology

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Growing Concerns over GMOs Demand Rapid Tests for GMOs Detection

Status of Ban on GMO Corps in Select Countries

PCR Technique Plays a Vital Role in GMOs Detection

Technology Advancements

Advanced DNA Amplification Technique Works at Body Temperature

New England Biolabs Launches Rapid Colorimetric LAMP Assay Kit

to Expedite COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing to Just 30 Minutes

Molecular Diagnostics in Water and Food Safety Analysis?

Existing Challenges and New Developments

Molecular Diagnostics?Future Applications

Commercialized Isothermal Amplification Methods for Water and

Food Analysis



UNITED STATES

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

US Witnesses Strong Wave of New Diagnostic Tests amid COVID-19

Pandemic

Rising Cancer Cases Spur Growth in Gene Amplification

Technology Market

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in the US (2019)

Growing Molecular Diagnostics Market Drives the Demand for Gene

Amplification Technologies

Rapidly Ageing Population: A Major Driving Demand for Gene

Amplification Technologies

EXHIBIT 3: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:

(1975-2050)

EXHIBIT 4: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years

and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of

Population



CANADA

Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

High Focus on Improving Healthcare Augurs Well for Market Growth

Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019



JAPAN

Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

Increasing Need for Geriatric Healthcare and Cancer Care to

Drive Demand for Gene Amplification Market

EXHIBIT 5: Japanese Population by Age Group (2015 & 2040):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Population for 0-14, 15-64 and

65 & Above Age Groups

EXHIBIT 6: Cancer Related Incidence and Deaths by Site in

Japan: 2018



CHINA

Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: China Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives the Gene Amplification Market

Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands) in China: 2018



EUROPE

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027

Rising Cancer Incidence Drives the European Gene Amplification

Market

Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer Cases

(in Thousands) by Site for 2018



FRANCE

Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: France Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: UK Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic & Identity Testing,

Agricultural & Food Safety and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Growing Incidence of Cancer in Asia-Pacific to Propel the

Demand for Gene Amplification Market

Cancer Incidence in Asia: Number of New Cancer Cases

(in Thousands) for 2019



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma,

Forensic & Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Gene Amplification

Technologies by Application - Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Gene

Amplification Technologies by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Pharma, Forensic &

Identity Testing, Agricultural & Food Safety and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



