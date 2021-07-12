Everything Blockchain Files Patent of its QueryChain Blockchain Platform

Fleming Island, Florida, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software architecture, development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has filed its provisional patent entitled QUERY CHAIN: A DISTRIBUTED LEDGER FOR INSTANTANEOUS CONSENSUS OF A DIGITAL TWIN with the United States Patent Office on July 9, 2021. The filing was the final and critical step needed to secure the technology the Company intends to roll out into the market in the next 7-10 days. The Company will be conducting a four week “proof of concept” where the QueryChain will have its protocols and capabilities tested in the Blockchain platform and process. The CyberWard SuitesTM QueryChainTM will be the first “green” Blockchain platform in the market. A yet unnamed Fortune 500 oil and gas company has secured an NDA with Everything Blockchain, Inc in advance of the operational deployment of the QueryChainTM technology.

The QueryChain™ blockchain architecture forms a new atomic unit of compute the Company calls “event actors” based on the Command and Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) design pattern. The QueryChain™ blockchain architecture owns a unique and novel consensus algorithm called the “Chain of Events Consensus Algorithm”. This algorithm is based on instantaneous consensus of a unique combination of events called the “Chain of Event”. The unique combination of events works in much the way the combination of lock works. There is only one combination of numbers to a lock. Similarly, there is one mathematically unique combination of events between nodes that will allow access to blockchain data with blockchain keys. This makes the CyberWard SuitesTM QueryChainTM more commercializable, secure and performant with block read and write times in the single digit milliseconds. CyberWard SuitesTM QueryChain™ will make the real-time visualization of distributed and immutable data possible, allow companies to monetize access to digital asset data to third parties without the fear of ransomware, and allow individuals to monetize all digital and social media data instead of social media controlling all digital assets.

Eric Jaffe, the Company’s CEO stated, “This patent will give Everything Blockchain a first to market claim of the process that we believe will navigate within all elements of the Blockchain. Along with our unique ability to process, separate, analyze, and monitor exceptions, we have taken a huge step in reducing costs associated with the consumption of power for operations within the Blockchain. ”

Cedric Harris, the Company’s Chief Research Officer (CRO) and inventor stated, “Data security just made a giant leap forward. As we continue our mergence of Blockchain with real world practices as they exist today, we are providing better security practices and protocols for those who need absolute protection of their data. The transfer of our personal data has become a facet of our lives, but the protections needed to secure that data has lagged. We intend to help security and protection of data catch up with this increasing need of data transfer.”

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a development, architecture, and software designer of Blockchain that also provides consulting and services specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.