Global endpoint security market size to exhibit 7.6% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global endpoint security market size was once worth USD 13.77 billion in the year 2020 and is now predicted to expand at 7.6% CAGR during the study period, eventually reaching USD 23 billion by 2027. This explosive expansion can be attributed to increasing popularity of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) solutions and substantial technological developments.

The document scrutinizes the market segmentations and talks about their respective impact on the overall industry vertical. It also emphasizes on the regional reach of this market space while offering crucial insights to the competitive landscape, further ensuring improved decision-making during investment evaluation.

Endpoint security basically helps in protecting the network as well as the entry-points that connect internal data with external devices such as laptops and smartphones. It is considered to be the frontline solution in tackling cyberthreats.

There has been an upsurge in the number of endpoints within organizations, which in turn has resulted in high prevalence of data breaches. Additionally, strategic collaborations among the leading companies is stimulating global endpoint security industry outlook.

Technological breakthroughs have resulted in the development of endpoint security solutions which are efficient, cost-effective and scalable. Collective inclination towards virtualization is also contributing towards global endpoint security industry remuneration.

A summary of the geographical terrain

Global endpoint security market, based on regional analysis, has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

North America is estimated to seize the largest market share by the year 2027, primarily due to widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices across several industry verticals.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is also deemed to expand significantly in the ensuing years, with China standing tall in terms of revenue hierarchy. Growing popularity of IoT, connected devices, and AI technologies in the industrial sector coupled with improving 5G infrastructure are facilitating the business scenario in Asia-Pacific.

Global Endpoint Security Market by Solution (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP)

Global Endpoint Security Market by Services (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Managed Services

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance Integration and Implementation Training and Consulting

Global Endpoint Security Market by Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Cloud

On-premises

Global Endpoint Security Market by Organization Size (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Small

Large Enterprises

Global Endpoint Security Market by Vertical (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Telecommunications and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Global Endpoint Security Market Geographical Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Spain

Italy

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia-Pacific

Australia

South Korea

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Endpoint Security Market Competitive Scenario (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Cylance Inc.

SentinelOne

Carbon Black

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee Corp.

Sophos Group plc

Trend Micro Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (Symantec)

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Endpoint Security Market , by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Endpoint Security Market , by Solutions, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Endpoint Security Market , by Services , 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Endpoint Security Market , by Deployment Mode, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Endpoint Security Market , by Organization, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Endpoint Security Market , by Vertical, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Endpoint Security Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Endpoint Security Market Dynamics

3.1. Endpoint Security Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing culture of bring your own device

3.1.1.2. Increasing number of endpoints

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Increasing data breach and theft

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Cloud-based endpoint security solutions

3.1.3.2. Virtualization

Chapter 4. Global Endpoint Security Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Endpoint Security Market, by Solutions

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Endpoint Security Market by Solutions, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Endpoint Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solutions 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Endpoint Security Market , Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP)

5.4.2. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Chapter 6. Global Endpoint Security Market, by Services

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Endpoint Security Market by Services, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Endpoint Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Services 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Endpoint Security Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Professional Services

Training and Consulting

Integration and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

6.3.2. Managed Services

Chapter 7. Global Endpoint Security Market, by Deployment

b. Market Snapshot

7.1. Global Endpoint Security Market by Deployment, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.2. Global Endpoint Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.3. Endpoint Security Market , Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. On-premises

7.3.2. Cloud

Chapter 8. Global Endpoint Security Market, by Organization Size

c. Market Snapshot

8.1. Global Endpoint Security Market by Organization size, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.2. Global Endpoint Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization size 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.3. Endpoint Security Market , Sub Segment Analysis

8.3.1. Large Enterprises

8.3.2. Small

8.3.3. Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Chapter 9. Global Endpoint Security Market, by Vertical

d. Market Snapshot

9.1. Global Endpoint Security Market by Vertical, Performance - Potential Analysis

9.2. Global Endpoint Security Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

9.3. Endpoint Security Market , Sub Segment Analysis

9.3.1. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.3.2. Telecommunications and IT

9.3.3. Government and Defence

9.3.4. Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.3.5. Manufacturing

9.3.6. Retail and e-commerce

9.3.7. Others

9.3.8.

Chapter 10. Global Endpoint Security Market, Regional Analysis

