Worldwide Audio and Video Editing Software Industry to 2025 - Increasing Rate of Content Generation is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the audio and video editing software market and it is poised to grow by $1.97 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report on audio and video editing software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms, strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants, and decrease in prices of audio and video editing software.
The audio and video editing software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The audio and video editing software market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Commercial
- Personal
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the shift toward cloud-based delivery model as one of the prime reasons driving the audio and video editing software market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of editing software for personal use and rise in mobile-based editing software will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on audio and video editing software market covers the following areas:
- Audio and video editing software market sizing
- Audio and video editing software market forecast
- Audio and video editing software market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading audio and video editing software market vendors that include Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., CyberLink Corp., Avid Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH. Also, the audio and video editing software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
6. Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acon AS
- Adobe Inc.
- Animoto Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Avid Technology Inc.
- CyberLink Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Sony Corp.
- Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wufa