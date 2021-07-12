Worldwide Audio and Video Editing Software Industry to 2025 - Increasing Rate of Content Generation is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the audio and video editing software market and it is poised to grow by $1.97 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report on audio and video editing software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the rate of content generation and rise of OTT platforms, strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants, and decrease in prices of audio and video editing software.



The audio and video editing software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The audio and video editing software market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Commercial

Personal

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the shift toward cloud-based delivery model as one of the prime reasons driving the audio and video editing software market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of editing software for personal use and rise in mobile-based editing software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on audio and video editing software market covers the following areas:

Audio and video editing software market sizing

Audio and video editing software market forecast

Audio and video editing software market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading audio and video editing software market vendors that include Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., CyberLink Corp., Avid Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH. Also, the audio and video editing software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

6. Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acon AS

Adobe Inc.

Animoto Inc.

Apple Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Avid Technology Inc.

CyberLink Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Sony Corp.

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

