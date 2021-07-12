Global Telecom Managed Services Market to Reach US$40.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Managed Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Managed Data Center, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.1% CAGR to reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Managed Data & Information segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23% share of the global Telecom Managed Services market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Telecom Managed Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7 Billion by the year 2027.



Managed Communication Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020



In the global Managed Communication segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)



AMDOCS

AT&T, Inc.

CenturyLink

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comarch SA

Ericsson

GTT Communications, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

NTT DATA, Inc.

Sprint.com

Tech Mahindra Limited

Unisys Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Telecom Managed Services

Telecom Managed Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Managed Data Center Services: Largest Service Segment

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market:

Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

EXHIBIT 1: World Internet Data Centers Market in US$ Million:

(2019 & 2022)

Managed Mobility Services Emerges as Fastest Growing Category

Rise of BYOD Solidifies Relevancy of Managed Mobility Services

Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few

Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the

Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT

Departments

Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Telecom Managed Services

Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AMDOCS (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Comarch SA (Poland)

Ericsson (Sweden)

GTT Communications, Inc. (USA)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

NTT DATA, Inc. (USA)

Sprint.com (USA)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

Unisys Corporation (USA)

Verizon Communications Inc. (USA)

ZTE Corporation (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Managed Data & Information Services Sustains

Momentum in Telecom Managed Services Market

Relevancy of Managed Communication Services Augurs Well

VoIP Pulling Away Voice Minutes from Traditional PSTN

Growing Investments in 4G, Promised Benefits of 5G & the

Ensuing Emphasis on VoLTE to Boost VoIP Adoption

EXHIBIT 3: 4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for

the Years 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Opportunities for Managed Security Services

Security Threats from Cloud Infrastructure Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 4: Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage

Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT

Managed Network Services Remain a Prominent Segment

Rising Trend for Operational Efficiency, Agility and

Reliability in Business Process Benefits Telecom Managed

Services

Telecom Managed Services Minimizes Risks Associated with

Business Operations Security

Focus on Core Business Activities Provides Momentum

Reduction of Managing Enterprise Infrastructure Cost Bolsters

Market Prospects

Rising Demand for Cloud based Offerings Extend Opportunities

Ability of Telecom Managed Services for Disaster Control and

Recovery Augurs Well



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Managed Data

Center by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Managed Data Center by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Managed Data Center by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Managed Data &

Information by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Managed Data & Information

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Managed Data &

Information by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Managed

Communication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Managed Communication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Managed Communication

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Managed Network

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Managed Network by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Managed Network by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Managed Mobility

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Managed Mobility by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Managed Mobility by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Managed Security

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Managed Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Managed Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for SMEs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: France 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed

Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network,

Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Telecom

Managed Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Managed Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Telecom

Managed Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Managed Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed

Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network,

Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Managed Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2015, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Telecom



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________