Global Microfinance Market to Reach US$394.8 Billion by the Year 2027

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$394.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the period 2020-2027.Banks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$235.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Banks segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.3% share of the global Microfinance market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Microfinance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$89.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$89.3 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty

Microfinance Functioning

Key Principles Related to Microfinance

Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing

Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked

and Alleviate Property Propels Growth

Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow

EXHIBIT 1: Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active

Borrowers in Million for the Years 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 2: % of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions:

(in %) by Geographic Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 3: Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active

Borrowers by Male and Female Individuals for 2018

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

51Give (China)

Al Amana Microfinance (Morocco)

Al-Barakah Microfinance Bank (Nigeria)

Annapurna Finance (P) Ltd (India)

Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (Brazil)

Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Indonesia)

BRAC (Bangladesh)

BSS Microfinance Ltd. (India)

Grameen Foundation (USA)

Jamii Bora Bank (Kenya)

Kiva (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress,

Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs

EXHIBIT 4: Large Proportion of Unbanked Individuals Raises

Importance of Microfinancing for Microbusinesses: Global

Breadkwon of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Country for

2019

EXHIBIT 5: Global Breadkwon of Unbanked Adult Population (in %)

by Gender for 2019

EXHIBIT 6: Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: %

of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked (2019)

EXHIBIT 7: Unmet Financing Needs of Micro, Small and Medium

Enterprises (MSMEs): Finance Gap (in $ Billion) of MSMEs in

Developing Economies for 2019

Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review

Strategies

Microfinance Presents Powerful Tool for Small Businesses &

Entrepreneurs to Access Capital

Microfinance Industry?s Growing Role in Impact Investments and

Achievement of SDGs

Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs

Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth

Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape

EXHIBIT 8: Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding

Reach of Microfinance: Global Mobile Payments Market in US$

Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance

Institutions

Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable

Financial Inclusion

Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns

Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty

Alleviation in Islamic Nations

EXHIBIT 9: Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for

2019

Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market,

Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players

Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low

Income Customers

Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance

EXHIBIT 10: Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions an Indication of

Climate Change: Global CO2 Concentrations (in ppm) for the

Years 2000-2100

Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical

Significance in Financial Realm

Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism

Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model

Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs

Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry

Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 93

