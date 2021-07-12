Global Medical Thermometers Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Thermometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721218/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infrared segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $635.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Medical Thermometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$635.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$331.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
Other Product Types Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$57.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$81.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$170.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 185 Featured)
- A&D Medical
- American Diagnostic Corporation
- Briggs Healthcare
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Easywell Biomedicals, Inc.
- Exergen Corporation
- Geratherm Medical AG
- Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited
- Kaz USA, Inc.
- Microlife Corporation
- Omron Healthcare, Inc.
- RG Medical Diagnostics
- Terumo Corporation
- Welch Allyn, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Increasing Need to Accurately Measure Body Temperature in
Covid-19 Buoys Medical Thermometers Market
EXHIBIT 1: Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide
EXHIBIT 2: Total Global COVID-19 Cases Distribution
(in Percentage) by Country
EXHIBIT 3: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases
Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for
Top Nations (As of 23rd April 2020)
Body Temperature Checking Takes Precedence in Covid-19 and
Other Infections
Digital Thermometers Dominate the Medical Thermometers Market
Infrared Thermometers Witness Rapid Growth
EXHIBIT 4: No. of Cases and Deaths Due to Ebola Virus Disease
(EVD) Worldwide: 2014 to June 2017
The US and Europe Lead the Global Medical Thermometers Market
Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A&D Medical (USA)
American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)
Briggs Healthcare (USA)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
Easywell Biomedicals, Inc. (Taiwan)
Exergen Corporation (USA)
Geratherm Medical AG (Germany)
Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited (India)
Kaz USA, Inc. (USA)
Microlife Corporation (Taiwan)
Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)
RG Medical Diagnostics (USA)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Non-Contact Thermometers Score over Contact Thermometers
Employers Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost
Thermometer Demand
Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces
United States
Canada
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests
amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers
amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure
Governments and Businesses Use Thermometer Guns to Screen
People for COVID-19
Thermal Camera Makers Grapple with Surging Demand amidst
Increasing Focus on Temperature Checks
China Installs Facial Recognition Thermometers in Buses to
Detect Symptoms of COVID-19 Infection in Passengers
Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support
Fight against COVID-19
Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening
Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in
Recent Years
Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to
Identify COVID-19 Hotspots
Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market
Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed
Temperature Monitoring
Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology
Advancement
Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting
Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates
No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market
Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market
Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Maximum Error Shown by Mercury Thermometers and
Digital Thermometers over a Temperature Range
Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers
Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention
Issues and Concerns
Mercury Thermometers Near an End
Ban on the Use of Mercury Thermometers
Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers
MACRO DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for
Medical Thermometers
EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 7: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries:
Population of 60+ Individuals in ?000s and as a Percentage of
Total Population for 2015 & 2050
Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for
Manufacturers
EXHIBIT 8: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by
Geographic Region
EXHIBIT 9: Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years:
(2015 & 2020P)
Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural
Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrared by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Infrared by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrared by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital,
Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
COVID-19 Outbreak Makes Medical Thermometers Disappear from US
Retail Shelves
Leading US Employers Deploying Infrared Thermometers for COVID
-19 Detection
CDC?s Recommendations for Critical Workers Who May Have Been
Exposed to COVID-19
Digital Thermometers Replace Mercury Thermometers
Infrared Thermometers Register Healthy Growth
Market Trends & Issues
Epidemics Drive Thermometer Sales
Home Healthcare - Major Revenue Generating Segment
Aging Baby Boomer Push Growth
EXHIBIT 12: US Resident Population by Age Group (2016-2060)
(in Million)
EXHIBIT 13: Percentage Breakdown of US Resident Population by
Age Group (2016-2060)
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital,
Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital,
Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
China to Curb Production of Mercury Containing Medical Devices
EUROPE
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EU Bans Mercury-Based Thermometers
Infection Control Awareness Drives Demand for Non-Contact
Thermometers
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Ban on Mercury Thermometers - A Review
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital,
Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Thermometers
by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital,
Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Thermometers
by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital,
Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical Thermometers
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Thermometers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Medical Thermometers
by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Medical Thermometers
by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Product Type - Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Medical Thermometers
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Digital, Infrared and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Medical
Thermometers by Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Medical Thermometers by
Application - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
