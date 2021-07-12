Global Medical Thermometers Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Thermometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721218/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Infrared segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $635.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Medical Thermometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$635.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$331.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Other Product Types Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$57.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$81.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$170.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Increasing Need to Accurately Measure Body Temperature in

Covid-19 Buoys Medical Thermometers Market

EXHIBIT 1: Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide

EXHIBIT 2: Total Global COVID-19 Cases Distribution

(in Percentage) by Country

EXHIBIT 3: COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases

Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for

Top Nations (As of 23rd April 2020)

Body Temperature Checking Takes Precedence in Covid-19 and

Other Infections

Digital Thermometers Dominate the Medical Thermometers Market

Infrared Thermometers Witness Rapid Growth

EXHIBIT 4: No. of Cases and Deaths Due to Ebola Virus Disease

(EVD) Worldwide: 2014 to June 2017

The US and Europe Lead the Global Medical Thermometers Market

Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A&D Medical (USA)

American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)

Briggs Healthcare (USA)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)

Easywell Biomedicals, Inc. (Taiwan)

Exergen Corporation (USA)

Geratherm Medical AG (Germany)

Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited (India)

Kaz USA, Inc. (USA)

Microlife Corporation (Taiwan)

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)

RG Medical Diagnostics (USA)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Non-Contact Thermometers Score over Contact Thermometers

Employers Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost

Thermometer Demand

Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces

United States

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests

amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers

amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure

Governments and Businesses Use Thermometer Guns to Screen

People for COVID-19

Thermal Camera Makers Grapple with Surging Demand amidst

Increasing Focus on Temperature Checks

China Installs Facial Recognition Thermometers in Buses to

Detect Symptoms of COVID-19 Infection in Passengers

Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support

Fight against COVID-19

Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening

Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in

Recent Years

Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to

Identify COVID-19 Hotspots

Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market

Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed

Temperature Monitoring

Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology

Advancement

Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting

Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates

No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market

Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market

Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Maximum Error Shown by Mercury Thermometers and

Digital Thermometers over a Temperature Range

Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers

Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention

Issues and Concerns

Mercury Thermometers Near an End

Ban on the Use of Mercury Thermometers

Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers

MACRO DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for

Medical Thermometers

EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 7: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries:

Population of 60+ Individuals in ?000s and as a Percentage of

Total Population for 2015 & 2050

Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for

Manufacturers

EXHIBIT 8: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by

Geographic Region

EXHIBIT 9: Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years:

(2015 & 2020P)

Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural

Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

