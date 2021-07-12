Worldwide Tooling Composite Industry to 2025 - Players Include Formaplex, Gurit Holding & Hexcel Among Others

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tooling Composite Market Research Report by Fiber Reinforcement Type (Carbon Fiber and Glass Fiber), by Resin Type (Bismaleimide (BMI) and Epoxy), by Form, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tooling Composite Market is expected to grow from USD 936.00 Million in 2020 to USD 1,270.20 Million by the end of 2025.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Tooling Composite Market including AIP Aerospace, LLC, Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Formaplex, Gurit Holding, Hexcel Corporation, Hydrojet, Inc., Janicki Industries, Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Machinists, Inc., and Solvay S.A..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Tooling Composite Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Tooling Composite Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Tooling Composite Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Tooling Composite Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Tooling Composite Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Tooling Composite Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Tooling Composite Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Tooling Composite Market, By Fiber Reinforcement Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Carbon Fiber

6.3. Glass Fiber



7. Global Tooling Composite Market, By Resin Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bismaleimide (BMI)

7.3. Epoxy



8. Global Tooling Composite Market, By Form

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fabric

8.3. Prepreg



9. Global Tooling Composite Market, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Aerospace

9.3. Automotive

9.4. Defense

9.5. Wind Energy



10. Americas Tooling Composite Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Tooling Composite Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. South Korea

11.10. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Tooling Composite Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis

13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

13.5. Competitive Scenario

13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.5.4. Investment & Funding

13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. AIP Aerospace, LLC

14.2. Airtech Advanced Materials Group

14.3. Formaplex

14.4. Gurit Holding

14.5. Hexcel Corporation

14.6. Hydrojet, Inc.

14.7. Janicki Industries, Inc.

14.8. Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

14.9. Machinists, Inc.

14.10. Solvay S.A.



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vy03v