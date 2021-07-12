Worldwide Tooling Composite Industry to 2025 - Players Include Formaplex, Gurit Holding & Hexcel Among Others

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tooling Composite Market Research Report by Fiber Reinforcement Type (Carbon Fiber and Glass Fiber), by Resin Type (Bismaleimide (BMI) and Epoxy), by Form, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Tooling Composite Market is expected to grow from USD 936.00 Million in 2020 to USD 1,270.20 Million by the end of 2025.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Tooling Composite Market including AIP Aerospace, LLC, Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Formaplex, Gurit Holding, Hexcel Corporation, Hydrojet, Inc., Janicki Industries, Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Machinists, Inc., and Solvay S.A..
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Tooling Composite Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Tooling Composite Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Tooling Composite Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Tooling Composite Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Tooling Composite Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Tooling Composite Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Tooling Composite Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Tooling Composite Market, By Fiber Reinforcement Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Carbon Fiber
6.3. Glass Fiber
7. Global Tooling Composite Market, By Resin Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bismaleimide (BMI)
7.3. Epoxy
8. Global Tooling Composite Market, By Form
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Fabric
8.3. Prepreg
9. Global Tooling Composite Market, By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Aerospace
9.3. Automotive
9.4. Defense
9.5. Wind Energy
10. Americas Tooling Composite Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Tooling Composite Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. South Korea
11.10. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Tooling Composite Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis
13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
13.5. Competitive Scenario
13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.5.4. Investment & Funding
13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. AIP Aerospace, LLC
14.2. Airtech Advanced Materials Group
14.3. Formaplex
14.4. Gurit Holding
14.5. Hexcel Corporation
14.6. Hydrojet, Inc.
14.7. Janicki Industries, Inc.
14.8. Koninklijke Ten Cate bv
14.9. Machinists, Inc.
14.10. Solvay S.A.
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vy03v