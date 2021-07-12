Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market to Reach $563.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721196/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$563.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ferro-Alloy Castings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$219.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous Metal Castings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$201.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Metal Stampings Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Metal Stampings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$104.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$134.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects
COVID-19 Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introduction to Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings
Metal Stampings
Metal Forgings
Ferro-Alloy Castings & Non-Ferrous Metal Castings
Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings: A Prelude
Developing Countries Propel Market Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Manufacturing PMI Indices for Select Asian Countries
for Jan 2020 to May 2020
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Metal Stampings Market: End-Use Dynamics Influence Demand Trends
Blanking Emerges as the Most Widely Used Metal Stamping Technique
EXHIBIT 4: Global Metal Stamping Market by Technology (in %)
for 2020E
Automotive Industry: The Leading End Use Market for Metal Stamping
EXHIBIT 5: Global Metal Stamping Market by Application (in %)
for 2020E
Advances in Metal Stamping Technology Augurs Well for Future
Market Prospects
Ferro-Alloy Castings: A Major Product Category
Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment to Benefit from Aluminum
Castings Demand
Aluminum Castings Represent the Most Popular Category
EXHIBIT 6: Global Aluminum Castings Market: Breakdown (in %) by
End-Use Sector for 2020
Metal Forgings: Applications in Automotive and Aerospace Sectors
EXHIBIT 7: Global Metal Forgings Market by Raw Material (in %)
for 2020
Automotive Production Trends Determine Growth Dynamics of Metal
Stampings, Forgings & Castings Market
EXHIBIT 8: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Opportunities for Automotive Metal Stamping
EXHIBIT 9: Global Automotive Metal Stamping Market by
Technology (in %) for 2020E
Metal Castings in Automotive Market: A Review
Auto Industry Shift towards Light Metal Stampings & Cast Parts
Die Cast Auto Parts to Find Favor As Engineering Focus Shifts
to Lightweighting
EXHIBIT 10: Lightweighting Trend Catalyzes Application of Die
Cast in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs)
for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019
Strong Preference for Aluminum Castings in Automotive Segment
Steel Growing in Prominence in Automobiles
Employing Environmental Friendly Practices
Limited Success of Traditional Design Principles
Smaller Lots Production Demand Reduction in Die Costs
Extended Die Life, Decentralized Structure to Achieve Cost
Reduction
Production Machinery Demand Shapes Trends in Metal Stampings,
Forgings & Castings Market
Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand
With Air Travel Coming to a Grinding Halt, Demand for Stamped,
Forged and Cast Aircraft Structures and Components Decline
EXHIBIT 11: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Consumer Appliances & Electronics Demand Sets the Tone for
Aluminum Castings Market Growth
Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain
Spurs Demand from Power Industry
EXHIBIT 12: Global Energy Generation Mix (in %) for 2018 and 2050
Novel Defense Applications Offer Growth Opportunities
Technological Advancements in Casting Systems Spur Growth
Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction
Product Developments & Technology Innovations
Newer Possibilities in Forging Processes Deploying High-
Entropy-Alloys
Stereolithography for the Process of Investment Casting
Micro Cold Forging Process Maximizes Service Life of Forging Dies
Metal 3D Printing to Overcome Shortcomings of Traditional Metal
Casting
Additive Manufacturing Improves Durability and Mechanical
Properties of Forging Preforms
Isothermal Press Technology Facilitates Forging of Titanium
Aluminide
Development of Specialized Aerospace Materials
Robotic Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings
Precision Stampings Comes to the Fore
R&D Efforts Promise a Bright Future for Magnesium Castings
Key Issues & Challenges
Emergence of Plastics as a Substitute
Captive Inhouse Casting Operations of End-Customers: Threat to
Dedicated Metal Casters
Rising Raw Material Prices & Supply Concerns
