Global Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market (2021 to 2026) - Installation of New Pressure Vessels in Aging Power Plants Presents Opportunities

The Global Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market size was estimated at USD 512.66 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 594.21 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 16.24% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 1,265.03 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Pressure Vessel Composite Material to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Material, the Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market was examined across Carbon Fiber, Epoxy Resin, and Glass Fiber.

Based on End Use, the Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market was examined across CNG Vehicle, Gas Transport, and Hydrogen Vehicle.

Based on Geography, the Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market, including 3M Company, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Alloy Products Corp., BASF SE, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd., ERGIL, General Electric, Halvorsen Co., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, IHI Corporation, Kolon Industries. Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp., Olin Corporation, Pentair plc, Pressure Vessels (India), Samuel Pressure Vessel Group, Solvay S.A., Steelhead Composites, LLC., Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, and ZOLTEK Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Bulk transportation of CNG

5.1.1.2. Increased number of natural gas vehicles (NGVs)

5.1.1.3. Increased penetration of carbon fiber in automotive

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High prices of carbon fiber

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Installation of new pressure vessels in aging power plants

5.1.3.2. Technological advancements in materials, testing methodologies, and designs

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Unavailability of carbon fibers

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market, by Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Carbon Fiber

6.3. Epoxy Resin

6.4. Glass Fiber



7. Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market, by End Use

7.1. Introduction

7.2. CNG Vehicle

7.3. Gas Transport

7.4. Hydrogen Vehicle



8. Americas Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States

8.6.1. California

8.6.2. Florida

8.6.3. Illinois

8.6.4. New York

8.6.5. Ohio

8.6.6. Pennsylvania

8.6.7. Texas



9. Asia-Pacific Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. China

9.3. India

9.4. Indonesia

9.5. Japan

9.6. Malaysia

9.7. Philippines

9.8. South Korea

9.9. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pressure Vessel Composite Material Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 3M Company

12.2. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

12.3. Alloy Products Corp.

12.4. BASF SE

12.5. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

12.6. Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.

12.7. ERGIL

12.8. General Electric

12.9. Halvorsen Co.

12.10. Hexion Inc.

12.11. Huntsman International LLC

12.12. IHI Corporation

12.13. Kolon Industries. Inc.

12.14. Larsen & Toubro Limited

12.15. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

12.16. Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

12.17. Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp.

12.18. Olin Corporation

12.19. Pentair plc

12.20. Pressure Vessels (India)

12.21. Samuel Pressure Vessel Group

12.22. Solvay S.A.

12.23. Steelhead Composites, LLC.

12.24. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

12.25. ZOLTEK Corporation



13. Appendix



