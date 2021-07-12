Global Smart Weapons Market to Reach US$159.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Weapons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05689850/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$159.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Air-to-Ground Missiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.1% CAGR to reach US$40.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface-to-Air Missiles segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Smart Weapons market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$28 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$28 Billion by the year 2027.
Directed Energy Weapons Segment Corners a 17.4% Share in 2020
In the global Directed Energy Weapons segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured)
- Axon Enterprise
- BAE Systems PLC
- Denel SOC Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Leonardo SpA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MBDA France
- Nexter Group
- NORINCO
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- QinetiQ Group PLC
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Raytheon Company
- Rheinmetall AG
- Roketsan AS
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- Textron Inc.
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Smart Weapons
Missiles
Directed-Energy Weapons
Smart Bombs
Sensor Fuzed Weapons
Precision Artillery Munitions
Other Types of Smart Weapons
Smart Weapons: Augmenting National Defense with Intelligent,
Accurate, and Digital Technologies
Recent Market Activity
Ushering a New Era of AI-Driven Self-aware Systems, Smart
Weapons Seek to Widen Role in Modern Warfare
Changing Realities of Modern Warfare: A Brief Overview
Market Dynamics
Technical Superiority over Conventional Weaponry Widens Scope &
Span of Smart Weapons
Robust Demand Projected for Smart Weapons over the Coming Years
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
EXHIBIT 1: Developed Regions Account for 2/3rd Share of World
Smart Weapons Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)
North America Makes Major Contribution to Smart Weapons Market
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 2: Global Market for Smart Weapons - Geographic Regions
Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2018-2025
Munitions Type and Infrared Technology: Key Segments of Smart
Weapons Market
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%)
by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2021
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Face of Warfare Ignites Global Demand for Smart Weapons
Rising R&D Spending and Adoption of Smart Weapons to Drive Market
Smart Weapons Present High-Precision Options for Modern Warfare
Laser Guided Bombs (LGBs)
Satellite-Guided Weapons
Surging Defense & Military Expenditures Worldwide: Cornerstone
for Present & Future Growth
The US & Europe Steer Global Military Spending
EXHIBIT 4: Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the
Resulting Increase in Defense Spending for Peace as well as
War to Indirectly Spur Growth in Demand for Smart Weapons:
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2014
through 2018
EXHIBIT 5: Top Countries with Military Spending in USD Billion:
2019
Escalating Global Arms Race Provides the Perfect Platform for
Market Expansion
Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies to Shape the
Future of Smart Weaponry
AI for Smart Weapons
Growing Significance of AI
Fully-Autonomous Smart Weapons on Battlefield
Successful Deployments of Smart Bombs Drive Robust Demand
Precision Guided Munitions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Demand for Airborne and Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Gain
Momentum
Imaging Infrared Technology Finds Favor in IR Missile Guidance
Satellite Guidance Emerge as the Preferred Medium of Land
Attack Cruise Missile Guidance
Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Set to Transform Electronic Warfare
Sensor Fuzed Weapons to Substitute Unguided Cluster Bombs,
Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Sensor Fuzed Weapons: From Undiscriminating Weapons to Highly
Discriminating and Effective Systems
Smart Gun & Personalized Gun Technologies Offering Higher
Accuracy and Safety to Become Mainstream
Directed Energy Weapons to Witness Growth in Demand
Technological Innovations & Advancements Maintain Robust Momentum
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
Leveraging Existing Designs and Using Low-Cost Materials: An
Apt Solution to the High Cost Concern
Military Cooperation: A Double-Edged Sword?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Air-to-Ground
Missiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Air-to-Ground Missiles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface-to-Air
Missiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Surface-to-Air Missiles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Directed Energy
Weapons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Directed Energy Weapons
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Bombs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Bombs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensor Fused
Weapons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor Fused Weapons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Precision
Artillery Munitions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Precision Artillery
Munitions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrared by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Infrared by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Laser by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Laser by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Radar by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Radar by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for GPS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for GPS by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Land by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Air by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Naval by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,
Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,
Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air and Naval
for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,
Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,
Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,
Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,
Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,
Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,
Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,
Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,
Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,
Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,
Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons
by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,
Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,
Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground
Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,
Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery
Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons
by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons
by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,
Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,
Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 81: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles,
Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons,
Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground Missiles,
Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs,
Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other
Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared, Laser,
Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air and Naval for
the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground
Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,
Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery
Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground
Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,
Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery
Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infrared,
Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Type - Air-to-Ground Missiles, Surface-to-Air
Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused
Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Air-to-Ground
Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons,
Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Precision Artillery
Munitions and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Technology - Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other
Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infrared, Laser, Radar, GPS and Other Technologies for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 105: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Weapons by Platform - Land, Air and Naval - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Weapons
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Air
and Naval for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 49
