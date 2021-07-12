Global Belt Drives Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Belt Drives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485932/?utm_source=GNW

Such a combination also facilitates clutching, power transmission, ratio variation and synchronization of shafts. A conveyor belt is a typical example, wherein the belt is used for continual load transfer between the two points. Belt technology and roller chains are integral to ensuring robust and reliable manufacturing operations in number of applications ranging from conveyance systems and oilfield rigs to heavy duty power transmission. Belt drives are vital to manufacturing processes owing to their numerous benefits including streamlined performance, longer service-life and cost-efficiency. With appropriate maintenance, belt drives ensure safe working environment. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Belt Drives estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Material Handling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Belt Drives market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



The Belt Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Growing investments on automation of production facilities and replacing conventional electromechanical method of regulating operations is poised to offer new growth opportunities for high-tech belt & pulley systems and conveyors intended for power transmission and other machinery applications. Rapidly evolving role of Industry 4.0 in modern `Smart Factory` environments is also poised to augment the market prospects. IoT enabled conveyors and belt & pulley systems typically aid industrial enterprises in remote monitoring, failed part identification, bar code tracking, and predictive maintenance of the system and the process. Leveraging the IIoT-enabled conveyor systems featuring sensor nodes, voltage sensor, temperature sensor, and vibration sensor, companies would be in a better position to augment their operations in a seamless manner.



Agriculture Segment to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026



Agricultural machinery has emerged as the fastest growing end-use vertical for belt drives. Rising investments in mechanization of agriculture in attempts to improve farm and labor productivity, is helping drive demand for gears and drives for use in agricultural applications. Key factors driving investments in agricultural automation include the need to improve productivity and yields, increase labor productivity, decrease production costs, reduce environmental impact of aggressive farming, enhance energy efficiency and promote efficient use of resources, among others. In the global Agriculture segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$770.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$190.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Belt Drives

Belt Drives: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

EXHIBIT 1: World Belt Drives Market by Region (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Belt Drives Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe and Japan

Relatively Stable Economic Environment Favors Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Leading Players in the World Belt Drives Market

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arntz Optibelt Group (Germany)

Colmant Cuvelier RPS S.A.S. (France)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

Dayco Products, LLC (USA)

Gates Corporation (USA)

Michelin (France)

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan)

Regina Catene Calibrate Spa (Italy)

The Timken Company (USA)

Tsubakimoto Chain Co. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Critical Importance of Mechanical Belts & Pulleys in Power

Transmission Applications: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Growth of Belt Drives Market

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment

Belt Drives Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

EXHIBIT 4: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Belt Drives Grab the Limelight Amid Growing Relevance of Energy

Efficiency

Strong Demand for Conveyor Equipment Promotes Demand

EXHIBIT 5: World Conveying Equipment Market Revenues (in %) by

Segment: 2019

Industrial Machinery Sector Offers Robust Opportunities for

Belt Drives Market

EXHIBIT 6: Industrial Production Estimates in Select Countries

(in US$ Billion) as of January 2020

Material Handling Equipment: Prominent End-Use Vertical

EXHIBIT 7: Material Handling Equipment Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2018-2025

EXHIBIT 8: Material Handling Equipment Market Share across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019

Agriculture Machinery Emerges as Fastest Growing End-Use Segment

Mining Industry Remains a Major Revenue Contributor

EXHIBIT 9: Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Belt Drives Gain Traction in Oil & Gas Sector

EXHIBIT 10: Global Energy Demand by Source (2010, 2020 & 2040):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand for Oil, Gas, Coal,

Nuclear, Hydro, and Renewables

EXHIBIT 11: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by

Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

EXHIBIT 12: Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil

Equivalent): 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, & 2035

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

EXHIBIT 13: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh):

2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

EXHIBIT 14: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Novel Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Industry

Timing Belts Emerge as Ideal Solution for Food Industry

Sophisticated Belt Drives Step In to Address the Dynamic

Requirements of Modern Automotive Vehicles

Focus on Fuel Efficiency Promotes Interest in Automotive Belt

Drives

CVT Technology Poised to Accelerate Adoption of Belt Drives

EXHIBIT 15: World Market for Continuously Variable Transmission

Systems (2015-2018): Breakdown of Light Vehicles Factory

Fitted with CVT Units (in Thousand Units) by Region

EXHIBIT 16: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Growing Focus on Hybrid Vehicles Seeks Further Improvements in

Belt Drive Technology

Replacement Demand Enthuses Automotive Belt Drives Market

EXHIBIT 17: Global Vehicles in Operation (2015-Historic):

Number of Vehicles in Operation (in Millions) and Motorization

Rates for Select Countries

eBikes & Bicycles: Emerging Vertical for Belt Drives

Technology Advances to Spur Growth Momentum

3D Printing Technology Transforming Pulley and Belt Design

Applications Drive Innovation in Pulley and Belt Functionality

Metal Belts on the Rise

New Materials to Drive Opportunities for Timing Belts



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Belt Drives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Material Handling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Mining by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

The United States: Major Market for Belt Drives

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China: Lucrative Market

Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: China Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Europe: A Highly Mature Market for Belt Drives

Complete Belt Drive Solutions: A Respite

Europe a Hub for Machinery Production

Food & Beverage Industry Extends a Stable Market Opportunity

Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Belt Drives by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: France Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: UK Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: India Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Belt Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial

Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Belt Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial

Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives

by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material Handling,

Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Belt

Drives by End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery,

Agriculture, Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Belt Drives by

End-Use - Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture,

Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UAE Historic Review for Belt Drives by End-Use -

Material Handling, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture, Mining

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



