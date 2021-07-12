Global Fatty Esters Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fatty Esters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485910/?utm_source=GNW
A major factor driving growth in the market is growing demand from several end-user industries such as cosmetics, personal care, and food processing. Other growth drivers include growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle; preventive healthcare gaining significance; growing food, oil and gas, and personal care industries; new applications of naturally produced or organic products as well as new product launches; un-penetrated and under-penetrated market condition; increasing purchasing power; players` expansion activities; as well as an increasing demand for nutrient-rich and healthy products for end users. Owing to the excellent emulsification and superior surfactant capabilities, fatty esters have become the material of choice for surfactants and specialty emollients in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from agriculture, food, pharmaceutical, metal treatment, lubricants to personal care and cosmetics, and plastics.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fatty Esters estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period. GMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach US$942 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MCT Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23% share of the global Fatty Esters market. Glycerol monostearate, produced from glycerol, is used for various purposes. The market is witnessing an increase in demand for GMS as a protective coating agent, an emulsifying agent, and as a food additive in several industrial and processing applications; thereby driving the growth of the segment. Growth in the MCT Oil segment is driven by developing countries such as India and China that account for an increasing demand through their developing end-user industries. Solvency properties of MCT oil enable its use as solubilizer in perfumes.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $548 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $468.2 Million by 2026
The Fatty Esters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$548 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$468.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$493.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the US market is being driven by increasing awareness of personal hygiene; increase in demand for personal care products as fatty acids are used for producing detergents and soaps; increase in the use of medium chain triglycerides for weight-loss programs. The developments related to shale gas recovery is leading to the increased adoption of fatty esters within the oil and gas sector in the US, fueling demand. Increasing consciousness with regards to aesthetic appeal and personal grooming in the US is attributing to increase in sales for cosmetic products that use fatty esters. Nuclear households with increased per capita income in the emerging markets largely prefer packaged ready-to-eat foods, more so in the last few years. This creates a high demand for packaged functional foods in general, and specialized preservatives, fatty esters, emulsifiers and enzymes in particular. China and India are at the forefront of this growth, as these countries continue to experience increasing economic development as well as increased demand for processed food over the past few years.
IPP & IPM Segment to Reach $486.9 Million by 2026
Isopropyl Palmitate (IPP) & Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) find application as emollients in skin care products. Isopropyl palmitate, a fatty acid ester produced through palm oil, is utilized as an emollient and thickening agent for producing cosmetics that include lotions and creams. The increasing demand for isopropyl palmitate in the cosmetic industry is expected to drive the growth of the fatty acid esters market globally. In the global IPP & IPM segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$297.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$375.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$63.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured)
- ABITEC Corporation
- Faci Asia-Pacific Pte., Ltd.
- Fine Organics Industries Ltd.
- Gattefosse SAS
- IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad
- KLK Oleo
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- P&G Chemicals
- PMC Biogenix, Inc.
- Sasol Limited
- Stearinerie Dubois
- Stepan Company
- Subhash Chemical Industries Pvt., Ltd.
- Union Derivan SA (UNDESA)
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Fatty Esters Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Developed Regions Dominate Global Fatty Esters Market,
Developing Economies Drive Momentum
Glycerol Monostearate Dominates the Market by Segment
Food Sector Holds a Major Share of the Market, Personal Care &
Cosmetics to Register the Fastest Growth
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABITEC Corporation (USA)
Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Fine Organics Industries Ltd. (India)
Gattefossé SAS (France)
IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad (Malaysia)
KLK Oleo (Malaysia)
Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland)
P&G Chemicals (USA)
PMC Biogenix, Inc. (USA)
Sasol Limited (South Africa)
Stéarinerie Dubois (France)
Stepan Company (USA)
Subhash Chemical Industries (India)
Union Derivan, S.A. (Spain)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Spur Fatty Esters Demand
EXHIBIT 1: Food and Beverage Additives Market (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type of Additive
EXHIBIT 2: Global Emulsifiers Market (2019): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type
EXHIBIT 3: Global Emulsifiers Market (2019): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Application
EXHIBIT 4: Global Emulsifiers Market (2019): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Value Sales by Type
Market Buoyed by the Fat Replacement Trend
EXHIBIT 5: World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage
of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries
Robust Demand for Personal Care Products & Cosmetics: A Strong
Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Application - Color Cosmetics,
Hair Care & Skin Care, Perfumes &Fragrances and Others
EXHIBIT 7: Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2019): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Region/Country
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cosmetic Chemicals Ingredients Market (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Segment
Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Major Influencing Factor
Obesity: Facts & Figures
EXHIBIT 9: World Obesity Prevalence (2019): Percentage of Obese
Population for Leading Ten Countries
EXHIBIT 10: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide
by Country: 2014 & 2025
Automotive Industry to Recover, Driving the Demand for Fatty
Esters Used as Functional Fluids
Opportunity Indicators
EXHIBIT 11: Global Passenger Cars Production by Top 20
Countries: 2011-2018 (in Thousand Units)
EXHIBIT 12: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top 20
Countries: 2011-2018 (in Thousand Units)
Drug Delivery Application of MCT Oil in the Pharmaceutical
Industry Augur Well for the Market
Animal Feed: A Major End-Use Application
EXHIBIT 13: Global Animal Feed Additives Market (2020) -
Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic
Region/Country
Nutritional Supplements Market: Opportunities for Fatty Esters
EXHIBIT 14: Global Dietary Supplements Market (2020): Breakdown
of Value Sales (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region
EXHIBIT 15: World Vitamins Market by Geographic Region (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic Region
EXHIBIT 16: World Functional Foods & Beverages Market by
Geographic Region (2020): Breakdown of Value Sales (in US$
Billion) by Geographic Region
Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME): Superior than Diesel
EXHIBIT 17: Petroleum Diesel vs. Biodiesel - Breakdown of
Emissions Indexed to Petroleum Diesel (Petroleum Diesel = 100)
Fatty Acid Methyl Esters: Global Market Scenario
Increasing Production and Shift toward Biodiesel to Impel Ester
Market
Rising Biodiesel Production in Brazil
Eco-friendly and Economical Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Produced
by Fermentation of Biomass
Biodiesel Gains Market Significance
EXHIBIT 18: Global Biofuel Blending Targets
EXHIBIT 19: Global Biodiesel Market (2018): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Biodiesel Production by Geographic Region
EXHIBIT 20: World Biodiesel Market by Country (2018):
Production of Biodiesel for Select Countries (in Billion
Liters)
EXHIBIT 21: Global Biofuel Market (2018): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Biofuel Production by Geographic Region
EXHIBIT 22: Global Biofuels Market (2018): Breakdown of Biofuel
Production by Country in Thousand tonnes Oil Equivalent
Challenges Faced by the Biodiesel Industry
Specialty Esters to Drive the Market
Bacteria: Novel Sources of Fatty Esters
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Key Fatty Ester Segments
Glyceryl Monostearate
Applications
Isopropyl Esters
Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil
Applications
Other Fatty Esters
Glycol Esters (Polyethylene Glycol Esters)
Polyol Esters
Sorbitan Esters
Sucrose Esters
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
