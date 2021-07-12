Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478477/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Medical Adhesives and Sealants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Cyanoacrylate Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR



In the global Cyanoacrylate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$340.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$533.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

With Routine Healthcare Care Disrupted, Surgical & Non-Surgical

Uses of Medical Adhesives & Sealants Suffer a Temporary

Setback

EXHIBIT 1: Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020

Impact on Dentistry Market

EXHIBIT 2: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19

An Introduction to Medical Adhesives and Sealants

Synthetic Medical Adhesives Vs. Natural Medical Adhesives

Medical Adhesives Vs. Industrial Grade Adhesives

Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Market Constraints and Challenges

Regional Analysis

Analysis by Product Segment

Analysis by Technology Type

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Potential Market for Surgical Adhesives and Sealants

(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Surgical

Procedure Volume by Type

Utility of Adhesives & Sealants in Select Surgical Procedures:

A Snapshot

Select Sealant Materials & their Applications in Surgical

Applications

Rise in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Augurs

Well for Market Growth

Elastic Adhesives to Resolve Challenges in Lung &

Cardiovascular Surgical Procedures

Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance

Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation

Surgical Adhesives Evolve Rapidly in terms of Functionality &

Efficiency

Hemostatic Agents Gain Application to Control Blood Leakage

Growing Prominence of Adhesive Dentistry Drives Growth of

Dental Adhesives & Sealants

EXHIBIT 4: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Dental Sealants Evolve to Address the Need for Less Complex

Solutions

Progress in Adhesive Dentistry

Robust Dental Tissue Bonding Agents Come to the Fore for Dental

Reconstruction

EXHIBIT 5: Global Tooth Filling Materials Market (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Material for Ceramic

Fillings, Composite Fillings, Gold Fillings, Dental Amalgam

and Others

Wound Management: A High Growth Area

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

EXHIBIT 6: Global Prevalence of Wounds by Type (in Millions)

Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Spurs Opportunities for High

Value Adhesives & Sealants for Medical Devices

Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Sterilization

Resistant Adhesives

Huge Unmet Needs Open Opportunities for Biodegradable,

Biocompatible & Elastic Sealants

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Gain Significance in Medical

Applications

Wearable Medical Devices: An Exciting Market Opportunity

EXHIBIT 7: Global Market for Wearable Medical Devices (in US$

Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, & 2025

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand Greater

Clinical Care

EXHIBIT 8: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Regulatory Concerns for Medical Adhesives and Sealants

Select Product Developments

Other Developments

Nanotechnology in Incision Closures



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



