Europe and North America Telematics for Rental and Leasing Fleets Market 2021-2025

The introduction of telematics technology in the context of rental and leasing commonly support asset management and stolen vehicle tracking as well as carsharing and pay-per-mile business models. Solutions of the latter type generally enable automotive rental or leasing companies to differentiate their offerings to current and prospective clients. The connected car is a major trend in the automotive industry and most carmakers today offer telematics services as standard on new vehicles.

Several categories of car telematics applications supported by both aftermarket and OEM telematics systems are today used by car rental and leasing companies. Examples include emergency call and roadside assistance, stolen vehicle tracking and recovery (SVT/SVR), vehicle diagnostics, convenience applications and usage-based pricing.

The total fleet managed by car rental companies in 2020 was 4.2 million cars worldwide, down 16 percent year-on-year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vehicle leasing refers to the leasing of a motor vehicle for a fixed period at an agreed cost.

Key influencers expected to boost the telematics market in this vertical include the connected car trend driven by the vehicle OEMs and related service providers, the emergence of new mobility services and the general electrification trend in the automotive industry. The total number of active OEM and aftermarket telematics devices in use on the European market reached around 2.99 million at the end of 2020. The total installed base in Europe is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5 percent to 6.15 million in 2025.

In North America, the total number of OEM and aftermarket telematics devices in use is forecasted to increase from around 2.05 million at the end of 2020 to reach 4.32 million by 2025, representing a CAGR of 16.1 percent. The telematics penetration rate in the total population of rental vehicles in Europe and North America was about 30.2 percent and 48.8 percent respectively in 2020.

The market is still in a relatively early phase with a great diversity of players interacting in a complex value chain that spans multiple industries. Rental and leasing companies with notable activities within the implementation of telematics include Avis Budget Group, ALD, Alphabet, Donlen, Element, Enterprise, Europcar Mobility Group, Hertz, Sixt, Leaseplan and Wheels. Players in the rental and leasing industry can either develop telematics programs independently or rely on partners to varying degrees.

Several traditional fleet management solution vendors including Webfleet Solutions, Matrix Telematics, Ruptela and PowerFleet have also expanded into this field. Some players specializing in carsharing telematics have broadened their product portfolio to target car rental and leasing companies. Examples of leading carsharing telematics technology vendors include Liberkee, INVERS, Vulog and Convadis.

Automotive OEMs are increasingly taking an active part in the ecosystem by offering OEM telematics services or by utilizing connected car services via its captive rental and leasing companies. Examples include General Motors, Stellantis, Ford, Renault- Nissan-Mitsubishi, Toyota, Tesla, BMW, Daimler and Hyundai.

