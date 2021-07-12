Global Protein Ingredients Market to Reach $73.9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478474/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Egg, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dairy segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Protein Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.
Soy Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR
In the global Soy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured)
- A&B Ingredients Inc.
- Agridient Inc.
- Agropur MSI, LLC
- AMCO Proteins Company
- Amway Corporation
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S
- Armor Proteines S.A.S.
- Axiom Foods, Inc.
- Bunge Limited
- Burcon NutraScience Corporation
- Cargill Incorporated
- CropEnergies AG
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Rousselot B.V.
- Sonac
- DuPont Nutrition & Health
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
- Gelita AG
- Glanbia Plc
- Hilmar Ingredients
- Kerry Group plc
- Kewpie Corporation
- Lactalis Ingredients
- Manildra Group USA
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
- Michael Foods, Inc.
- Omega Protein Corporation
- Roquette Frères SA
- Sterling Biotech Limited
- Tessenderlo Group NV
- PB Leiner
- The Scoular Company
- Weishardt Holding SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478474/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Pandemic Transforms Consumer Perceptions about Health
Foods
EXHIBIT 1: Health Foods Buck the Trend of Reducing Consumer
Spends Across a Multitude of Categories: US Per Store Average
Growth in Sales of Health Foods March-June 2020 (In %)
Functional Foods and Immune Boosters Gain Prominence
Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Alternative Meat Options
Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods
Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based
Protein Ingredients
Protein Ingredients: A Prelude
Types of Protein Ingredients
Animal Proteins
Plant Proteins
Outlook
Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins
Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Ingredients
Growing Demand for Protein Sources to Meet Varying Protein
Needs of the Ever-Increasing Global Population: Key to Market
Growth
The Growing Gap between Population and Food Supply
EXHIBIT 2: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
EXHIBIT 3: Undernourished Population Worldwide by Geographic
Region: Number of Undernourished People (in Millions)
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
EXHIBIT 4: Percentage Mix of Protein Ingredient Brands by
Country of Origin - USA, Canada, Australia, Italy, and Japan
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 5: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Pea
Proteins Market : 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Market Share of Leading Players in the Wheat
Proteins Market: 2019
EXHIBIT 7: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global
Caseinate Milk Proteins Market: 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Protein-Fortified Supplements Drive Demand for New Protein Sources
Protein Emerges as Strong Influencer in Ready-to-Drink Space
Growing Consumer Demand for Natural and Minimally Processed
Ingredients Augurs Well for market Growth
Technology Developments in Protein Ingredients Market
Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for
Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 8: Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2020
Despite Sustainability Issues, Animal Protein Ingredients
Continue to Dominate by a Wide Margin
EXHIBIT 9: Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Meat &
Eggs Vis-à-vis Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per
100 grams)
Strong Demand from Developing Nations Drive Egg Proteins Intake
EXHIBIT 10: Global Per Capita Egg Consumption (in Kg per Person
per Year) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2005, 2011, 2015 & 2019
Highly Developed Milk Industry Drive Demand for Dairy Ingredients
EXHIBIT 11: Major Applications of Whey Protein Concentrates in
Food Industry
Whey Protein Ingredients: An Important Ingredient in Functional
Foods and Sports Nutrition Products
Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations
Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for
Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages
EXHIBIT 12: Global Gelatin Consumption by End-use Application:
2019
Beverage Producers Focus on Collagen-based Products
Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All
Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant
Protein Ingredients
Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of
Plant Proteins
EXHIBIT 13: Better Efficiency of Plant Protein Sources Compared
to Animal Protein Sources: Comparing Water Consumption in
Production (in Gallons per Ton) by Protein Source
EXHIBIT 14: Energy Efficiency in Production of Various Protein
Sources (in kcal)
Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market
EXHIBIT 15: Protein Content in Various Plant-Based Food Types
Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein
Canola Protein Market: Commercialization Efforts in Full Swing
Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein
Ingredients
EXHIBIT 16: Average Amount of Protein Present in Different
Types of Rice
Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids
Growth
Microalgae: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources
Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve
Nutritional Content
Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
Infant Formula to Present Huge Opportunities for Protein
Hydrolysate Ingredients
Table 8: Global Infant (0-4 Years) Population (in Millions) by
Geographic Region: 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2018
Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future
Food Demand
Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging
Benefits Drive Demand for Protein-Based Sports Nutrition
Products
EXHIBIT 17: Global Sports Nutrition Market (2015, 2020 & 2025):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Category - Protein & Non-
Protein
Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing
Popularity
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important
Opportunity Indicator
EXHIBIT 18: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
EXHIBIT 19: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus on Protein Rich Products
EXHIBIT 20: Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient?s
Satiety Features
Obesity Statistics
EXHIBIT 21: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In
US$) due to Obesity
EXHIBIT 22: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Whey Protein as an Effective Ingredient for Diabetes Cure Lends
Traction to Market Growth
EXHIBIT 23: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)
Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Offer Huge Untapped
Market Growth Potential
Alternative Proteins and Meat Substitutes Garner Significant
Attention
Select Promising Sources of Proteins
Gellan Gum: An Effective Solution to Formulation Challenges
Protein Ingredient Suppliers Embrace Clean Labeling Transparency
Move towards Clean Labels
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 24: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
EXHIBIT 25: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Egg by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Egg by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Egg by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Dairy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Dairy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Soy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Soy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Soy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Gluten by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Gluten by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Gluten by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Sources by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Sources by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Concentrates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Concentrates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Concentrates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Isolates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Isolates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Isolates by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Forms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Forms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Forms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Animal Feed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Infant
Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Infant Formulations by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Infant Formulations by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Healthy Growth Outlook for US Protein Ingredients Market
Rising Demand for Protein-Based Functional Foods Bodes Well for
Protein Ingredients Market
Myriad Factors Drive Prominence of Plant Proteins in the US
Plant-Based Proteins: Ingredient Innovation & Food Formulation
Availability in Several Forms and Options
Advent of Novel and New Ingredients
Soy: From a Humble Beginning to a Giant Market
Pea Protein Ingredients: A High Growth Market
Dairy Protein Ingredients Find Favor among Americans
Whey Protein Ingredient: Health-Conscious Consumers Drive Growth
Per Capita Egg Consumption Surges
EXHIBIT 26: Per Capita Eggs Consumption in the United States:
2010-2019
Wheat Gluten Market: Commercial Bakeries Aid Demand Growth
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Protein Ingredients
by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by Source -
Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,
Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Protein Ingredients
by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by Form -
Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,
Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Protein Ingredients
by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant
Formulations and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Functional Foods & Beverages Market Enhances Demand for Protein
Ingredients
COVID-19 Pandemic to Accelerate the Demand
Canada: A Key Supplier for Functional Ingredients and Foods
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,
Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,
Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,
Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Growing Demand for Functional Foods Augurs Well for Protein
Ingredients Market
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,
Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by Form -
Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,
Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,
Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Protein Ingredients Market in China: An Overview
Soy Proteins Market in China: Positioned for Growth
Whey Proteins Market Records Steady Growth
China: A Major Producer & Consumer of Wheat Gluten
Gelatin Demand Continues to Grow in China
Sports Nutrition Products: Opportunities for Growth
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,
Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by Form -
Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,
Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,
Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Europe: A Mature Protein Ingredients Market
Soy Protein Ingredients Market Gains Ground in Europe
Whey Protein Ingredients Market: Steady Growth in Store
Innovative Health Trends Drive Demand for Protein-Rich
Functional Ingredients
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,
Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,
Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,
Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Supports
Protein Ingredients Market
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,
Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,
Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed,
Infant Formulations and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other
Sources - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Source - Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten and Other Sources Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients
by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Egg, Dairy,
Soy, Gluten and Other Sources for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Ingredients by Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Protein Ingredients by
Form - Concentrates, Isolates and Other Forms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Protein Ingredients
by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Concentrates,
Isolates and Other Forms for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Protein
