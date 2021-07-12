Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478468/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Upto 5 kVA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 5.1 to 20 kVA segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
20.1 to 50 kVA Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global 20.1 to 50 kVA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$984.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 164 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- CyberPower Systems, Inc.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- East Group Co., Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Legrand
- Numeric Power Systems Ltd.
- Luminous Power Technologies Ltd
- Microtek International Private Ltd
- Piller Group GmbH
- RPS Spa
- Schneider Electric
- APC
- Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co., Ltd
- Socomec Group
- The Mitsubishi Electric Group
- Toshiba International Corporation
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv Group Corp
- Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: A World in the Midst of a Pandemic Throws Energy
Demand into Crisis & Leaves Energy Investments in Shambles:
Percentage Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns
Increasing Reliance on Home-based Study and Work Translates
into Gains for UPS Systems
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude
Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 2: Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month,
Worldwide by Region: 2019
EXHIBIT 3: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/
Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
EXHIBIT 4: Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage
(%) of Sales of Affected Firms
Types of UPS Systems
Characteristics of Different UPS Systems
Application and Benefits of Different UPS Systems
Outlook
Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges
Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot
Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor
Issues & Challenges
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of
Technological Innovations
Smart UPS Remains Imperative for Efficient Building Management
Systems
Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market
Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements
Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications
Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals
Demand for Modular UPS Systems on Rise
Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis
Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems
Compact UPS Systems Gain Popularity
UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the
Market
A Bag of Functional Enhancements
Battery Management Gains Precedence
IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress
Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept
IT Sector?s Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth
Opportunities
UPS Systems Become Vital for Modern Data Centers
UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot
EXHIBIT 5: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022
UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for
Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape
Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting
Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused
Energy
Edge Computing Gains Traction Creating Growth Opportunities for
UPS System Suppliers
Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape
The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market
UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT
Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power
Supply Disturbances
UPS Systems Play a Critical Role in Healthcare Facilities
Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply
Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector
UPS Complements Renewable Energy Supplies
EXHIBIT 6: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand
Smart Homes Drive Demand for UPS
EXHIBIT 7: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Global Smart Home Device Shipments by Category:
(Million Units): 2019 & 2024
Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment
UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic
Security Systems
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
