Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2027

5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Upto 5 kVA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 5.1 to 20 kVA segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



20.1 to 50 kVA Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global 20.1 to 50 kVA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$984.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 164 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

CyberPower Systems, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

East Group Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Prostar New Energy Technology Co. Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Legrand

Numeric Power Systems Ltd.

Luminous Power Technologies Ltd

Microtek International Private Ltd

Piller Group GmbH

RPS Spa

Schneider Electric

APC

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen SORO Electronics Co., Ltd

Socomec Group

The Mitsubishi Electric Group

Toshiba International Corporation

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group Corp

Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: A World in the Midst of a Pandemic Throws Energy

Demand into Crisis & Leaves Energy Investments in Shambles:

Percentage Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns

Increasing Reliance on Home-based Study and Work Translates

into Gains for UPS Systems

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems: A Prelude

Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 2: Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month,

Worldwide by Region: 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/

Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

EXHIBIT 4: Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a Percentage

(%) of Sales of Affected Firms

Types of UPS Systems

Characteristics of Different UPS Systems

Application and Benefits of Different UPS Systems

Outlook

Positive Prognosis across UPS Systems Ranges

Select Applications of UPS System by Power Rating: A Snapshot

Less than 5.0 kVA UPS: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Issues & Challenges



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AI, New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of

Technological Innovations

Smart UPS Remains Imperative for Efficient Building Management

Systems

Transformer-based UPS Expands Addressable Market

Transformerless UPS Ideal for Compact System Requirements

Online UPS Finds Increased Acceptance in Mid-Sized Applications

Offline UPS: A Standard for PCs & PC Peripherals

Demand for Modular UPS Systems on Rise

Modular UPS vs. Conventional UPS: A Comparative Analysis

Growth in 3 Phase UPS Market Being Steered by Modular Systems

Compact UPS Systems Gain Popularity

UPS Systems Integrated with Advanced Features Proliferate the

Market

A Bag of Functional Enhancements

Battery Management Gains Precedence

IGBT Technology Makes Steady Progress

Green UPS: The New Emerging Concept

IT Sector?s Move towards Virtualization Creates High-Growth

Opportunities

UPS Systems Become Vital for Modern Data Centers

UPS Requirement in Data Center Landscape: A Snapshot

EXHIBIT 5: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

UPS Emerge as Critical Tool to Prevent Data Center Downtime for

Ensuring Business Continuity amidst Changing Landscape

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting

Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused

Energy

Edge Computing Gains Traction Creating Growth Opportunities for

UPS System Suppliers

Multimode UPS Systems Gain Precedence in Data Center Landscape

The Proliferating Concept of SOHO Augurs Well for Market

UPS Holds Pivotal Role in Enterprise IT

Industrial Entities Rely on UPS for Protection from Power

Supply Disturbances

UPS Systems Play a Critical Role in Healthcare Facilities

Hospitals Leverage UPS for Uninterrupted Power Supply

Diagnostics: Another Prominent End-Use in Healthcare Sector

UPS Complements Renewable Energy Supplies

EXHIBIT 6: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW)

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Complex Electronics in Modern Homes Instigate New Demand

Smart Homes Drive Demand for UPS

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for

2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 8: Global Smart Home Device Shipments by Category:

(Million Units): 2019 & 2024

Carrier-Grade UPS for Telecom Equipment

UPS Market to Benefit from Thriving Sales of Electronic

Security Systems



