George Medicines appoints Dr Charmaine Gittleson as Non-Executive Director

London, UK, 12 July 2021 – George Medicines, a late-stage drug development company focused on providing innovative and accessible medicines for the world’s leading causes of death, today announces the appointment of Dr Charmaine Gittleson to the Board as Independent Non-Executive Director.

Dr Gittleson has extensive international experience as a pharmaceutical physician and enterprise leader. Prior to joining the Board of George Medicines, Dr Gittleson worked at global ASX-listed specialty biotechnology company CSL Behring, where she most recently held the role of Chief Medical Officer. During her 15-year tenure at the company, she held various senior roles in clinical research, medical safety, medical and patient-related ethics, strategic product development, planning and implementation across multiple therapeutic and rare disease areas.

Dr Gittleson has been a scientific speaker at multiple medical conferences and regulatory workshops (FDA and EMA), and a keynote speaker at Women in Pharma & Leadership conferences for women working for ASX200-listed companies in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

She is a qualified medical physician and holds a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. She also holds an Australian Medical Council Qualification and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and Stanford University’s Company Directors Course.

Professor Stephen MacMahon, Chairman of George Medicines, said: “I am delighted to welcome Dr Gittleson to George Medicines at such an important time for our company as we progress Phase III development of GMRx2, our novel, proprietary triple low-dose combination pill intended as a first-line treatment for hypertension. Her wealth of experience, both as a physician and in management, will be invaluable as we pursue our mission of tackling non-communicable diseases, the world’s leading causes of death and disability.”

Dr Charmaine Gittleson, Non-Executive Director of George Medicines, said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Board of George Medicines. With its platform of single-pill combination therapies, George Medicines has the potential to transform the lives of millions of people around the world. I am looking forward to working with such an experienced management team to make their vision a reality.”

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage drug development company focused on improving the management of non-communicable diseases with proprietary, innovative, single-pill combinations of existing medicines.

Combining best-in-class molecules from existing medicines in novel fixed- and low-dose formulations, George Medicines is developing innovative and proprietary treatments that are more efficacious, safer and affordable than currently available treatment options. These single-pill combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes and therapy adherence in patients with cardiometabolic diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes, which remain the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

George Medicines is building a strong and diversified pipeline of patented, single-pill combination therapies in late-stage development. Following clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), its lead candidate, GMRx2, has recently entered two Phase III trials investigating its potential as an initial treatment for high blood pressure.

George Medicines is a spin-out company from The George Institute for Global Health, one of the world’s leading medical research institutes in non-communicable diseases. The Company is backed by George Health, the commercial arm of The George Institute, and Brandon Capital Partners, Australia’s leading biomedical venture capital firm, backed by the Australian Government.

For more information, please visit www.george-medicines.com