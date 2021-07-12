Latham Group, Inc. Joins the US small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index

LATHAM, N.Y., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc. (“Latham” or “the Company”) today announced that the Company was added to the US small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opened on June 28, 2021.



Membership in the US small-cap Russell 2000® index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

“We are excited about Latham’s inclusion in the US small-cap Russell 2000 ® index, as it highlights our ability to generate shareholder value as the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand,” commented Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Latham. “Our inclusion in this index further builds investor awareness of Latham’s story as we continue transforming the industry with our unique go-to-market strategy powered by our leading brand and superior suite of digital technologies.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

