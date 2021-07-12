Corizon Partner at Riverside Regional Jail Authority Earns NCCHC Reaccreditation

NORTH PRINCE GEORGE, Va., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today the Riverside Regional Jail in North Prince George, Virginia has earned reaccreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Services in Jails. Accreditation recognizes the jail’s dedication to compliance with the most respected standards in correctional health care.



The Riverside Regional Jail underwent a rigorous survey in November 2020. An experienced team of experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on continuous quality improvement, safety, infection control, chronic care, personnel and training, medical and mental health care, health records, and legal issues. Hard work by both the Riverside Regional Jail leadership and Corizon Health’s team of professionals to maintain consistently high standards of care have assured the County that the jail medical program meets these high standards.

“It is such a pleasure to work with a team with such great perseverance,” said Senior Vice President of Community Operations Karen Davies. “This team has solved some complex situations and has met each challenge head on. We thank our Riverside team for their continued dedication and support.” This success was achieved through Corizon’s collaborative partnership with Riverside Regional Jail Authority leadership and staff.

NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional health care.

"In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the Riverside Regional Jail has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” said National Commission CEO Deborah Ross, C.C.H.P. “Accreditation is a voluntary process, and we commend the Riverside Regional Jail for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health, based in Brentwood, TN, is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.