InFlight Brings Employer Brand Insights to Virtual TA Week

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: InFlight Corporation, the award-winning employee experience platform enabling organizations to do more with existing software investments WHAT: Will present two sessions during the upcoming Talent Acquisition Week. WHEN: The conference will run from Monday, July 19, to Friday, July 23, 2021. InFlight’s Sponsor Spotlight session will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m. PT. “Lessons from eCommerce: How Making Your Candidate Experience a Funnel Will Help Your Employer Brand” is scheduled for Thursday, July 22, at 1:00 p.m. PT. WHERE: TA Week will take place virtually. To learn more, visit https://talentacquisitionweek.com.

DETAILS:



It wasn’t so long ago that buying something online was an ordeal. Finding products was easy but completing the transaction was a nightmare – kind of like how it feels looking for and applying to jobs. Today’s candidate experience is great for job discovery, but when it comes time to transact, things take a turn and leave applicants with a negative impression.

During TA Week, Karl Wierzbicki, Director of Marketing for InFlight, will explore the connection between e-commerce and candidate experience, demonstrating how employers can improve talent acquisition by optimizing their approach. Wierzbicki will share relevant lessons from e-commerce to help TA teams dive into funnel analytics so they can drive down acquisition costs and improve candidate perceptions of their employer brand.

Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to see InFlight in action during the company’s Sponsor Spotlight session. For event registration and additional information, visit https://talentacquisitionweek.com.

About InFlight

To survive and thrive, organizations must be efficient and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) recognizes and resolves productivity bottlenecks and enhances the digital experience provided by enterprise applications, removing friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and solve for user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightintegration.com.