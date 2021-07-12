Moovila® Recognized by SIIA as Best Project Management Solution

CHARLESTON, S.C. and WASHINGTON, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moovila®, the world's most accurate portfolio and work management platform, has been named the best project management solution of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country and around the world.



Mike Psenka, founder and CEO of Moovila, shared, "I'd like to take the opportunity to thank SIIA for awarding Moovila best project management solution for 2021. It's an honor for our organization and all our team members who helped make this possible. We're working to revolutionize work management through automation and AI to empower organizations to identify and remediate project risk and deliver on time, every time."

Moovila provides an intelligent, integrated, automated and collaborative work management platform that connects people and work in a way that has never been done before, promoting more productive, efficient and successful outcomes. Moovila's first-of-its-kind technology helps organizations forecast project timelines accurately, manage schedules and remediate risk autonomously and automatically.

"Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement June 22 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Moovila was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

Details about the winners are listed at https://history.siia.net/codie/2021-Winners

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Moovila®

Moovila® connects people and work on the only AI-powered work management platform with the ability to eliminate risk and speed flawless execution. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work. Complete with a built-in project manager, entire work ecosystems integrate the same data on a single platform with a clear visual path and project integrity scoring. For more information, visit moovila.com.